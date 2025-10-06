Lights, Camera, Abu Dhabi: Deepika Padukone Becomes Experience Abu Dhabi’s Newest Brand Ambassador Alongside Bollywood’s Powerhouse Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced Deepika Padukone as the newest regional brand ambassador. Deepika joins her husband and Bollywood Icon Ranveer Singh, who has been Experience Abu Dhabi’s brand ambassador since 2023, officially making them the first Bollywood power couple to represent the destination together. Together, they show how Abu Dhabi connects with travellers everywhere in ways that feel personal and real. With her global appeal as a fan favourite to audiences in India and beyond, Deepika will share her journey through Abu Dhabi – showcasing the city as a destination rich in experiences, with something for everyone to see, do and discover.

“Abu Dhabi is the ultimate family hotspot. They have it all: culture, adventure, beaches, entertainment, you name it,” said powerhouse Ranveer Singh. “I am incredibly proud to have shared this city with the world over the years, and what makes me even happier is that I now get to experience this journey with my wife who joins in as a brand ambassador, Deepika. We are celebrating everything that makes Abu Dhabi so special – from its family friendly attractions to the warmth of Emirati hospitality, it is a place where people come to create memories for life.” As brand ambassador, Deepika will front upcoming campaigns spotlighting the emirate’s vast experiences and seasonal offerings, including the festival of Diwali. Through brand films and storytelling, Deepika will invite audiences to explore Abu Dhabi. Whether opting for a slow, relaxing day kayaking in the mangroves or a jam-packed itinerary filled with adrenaline pumping adventures, there is something for everyone in Abu Dhabi.

Deepika Padukone said: “Travel is always more meaningful when it is with the people you love. Ranveer has explored and celebrated Abu Dhabi with so much passion over the last 3 years, and now I get to join him on this journey. I cannot wait to travel, explore, and experience everything this beautiful city has to offer – from its vibrant traditions to the warmth of being welcomed like family. Excited for what is ahead with Abu Dhabi!”

Through authentic storytelling from familiar faces, Experience Abu Dhabi invites Indian audiences to explore Abu Dhabi through the eyes of their favourite couple.