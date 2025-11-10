Kenya Tourism Board Named Africa’s Best Tourism Board at 2025 Balearica Awards

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has been named the Best Tourism Board in Africa at the Africa Tourism Awards 2025 (The Balearica Awards), held on November 1 at the Hilton London Canary Wharf.

KTB triumphed over leading contenders including the Egypt Tourism Authority, Rwanda Development Board, South African Tourism, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, and Instituto do Turismo de Cabo Verde, reaffirming Kenya’s reputation as a benchmark in destination marketing and tourism promotion across the continent.





The Masai Mara National Reserve was also honoured as Best Safari Destination, surpassing globally acclaimed parks such as Kruger, Serengeti, Chobe, South Luangwa, and Volcanoes National Parks. The award recognised the Mara’s iconic wildlife experiences — notably the annual wildebeest migration — and its community-driven conservation initiatives.

Kenya’s tourism excellence was further highlighted through commendations for Best Tourism Video with its “This is the Real Deal” campaign, Best Country Destination, Best City Destination for Nairobi, and Best International Airport for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. “All these accolades are a strong testament to Kenya’s extraordinary natural heritage and our commitment to sustainable tourism growth,” said Allan Njoroge, Acting CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board. “Our recognition as Best Tourism Board reflects our innovative marketing strategies, strategic partnerships, and efforts to boost visitor arrivals, revenue, and employment for Kenyans.” The awards coincided with the 2025 World Travel Market (WTM) in London, where KTB led a vibrant Kenyan delegation to showcase the country’s adventure, culture, coastal, and eco-tourism offerings. Kenya’s consistent international recognition underscores its status as Africa’s premier tourism destination — blending world-class wildlife, modern infrastructure, rich cultural heritage, and unmatched hospitality.



