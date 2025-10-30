Israel’s Neot Semadar Named Among UN’s Best Tourism Villages for 2025

In an official ceremony in China on October 17, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) announced the inclusion of Kibbutz Neot Semadar, an ecological cooperative community in Israel’s Southern Arava, in its prestigious Best Tourism Villages (BTV) Network for 2025. The annual list celebrates rural destinations that excel in sustainable tourism, cultural heritage, and innovation.





Congratulating the kibbutz, Israel’s Tourism Minister Haim Katz said, “Kibbutz Neot Semadar represents the best of the Israeli spirit – combining innovation, sustainability, and community. This recognition highlights Israel’s unique contribution to responsible tourism and its growing global stature as a sustainable travel destination.”

Founded in 1989, Neot Semadar is home to around 250 residents and volunteers. The community integrates art, agriculture, and environmental consciousness in daily life, offering visitors a distinctive desert experience. Its attractions include an architecturally renowned Art Center, an organic winery, a local restaurant-café, eco-lodging, and stargazing opportunities near the Weizmann Institute’s telescope.





The Ministry of Tourism led the kibbutz’s nomination in partnership with the Eilot Regional Council, providing technical support and advocacy. The recognition marks Israel’s second appearance on the UN Tourism list, following the selection of Kfar Kama in 2022.

Dr. Hanan Ginat, Head of the Eilot Regional Council, said, “This is a proud moment for the Southern Arava. Neot Semadar’s inclusion underscores our region’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and cooperation, positioning Israel firmly on the global tourism map.”





The UN Tourism citation praised Neot Semadar for its ecological, social, and economic sustainability. The kibbutz’s leadership called the honour a milestone for Israel’s eco-tourism, stating it will “serve as a springboard for further tourism development in the Arava and across the country.”

Even amid global challenges, Neot Semadar’s recognition reaffirms Israel’s role as a pioneer in sustainable tourism, showcasing how a small desert community can inspire worldwide admiration.



