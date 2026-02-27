From Pilgrimage to Leisure: Israel Deepens India Focus

When Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing at the Israel Ministry of Tourism—India, arrived in Hyderabad, the visit was anchored around what she describes as ‘a very important seminar with the cardinal.” But there is more in the pipeline.

“There is something major coming up,” she says carefully, choosing her words as discussions continue. “Because it is still on, I do not want to make the announcement. But I will tell you there is something major coming up. The connections between the two countries are so phenomenal. And we have all experienced it and we have yet to experience it. So we are waiting for the major announcements. It’s going to be amazing.”





India today sits firmly among the priority markets for Israel. “We are in the top four markets that Israel is focusing on. And amongst Asia, I think we are one of the maximum budgets approved. Just because of how important the India market is strategically,” she explains. Even during periods of conflict, intent to travel remained strong. “Even during the war times, we had some surveys done. And we came to know that India is one of those markets where people will travel. People want to travel.”

In the immediate aftermath of the crisis, pilgrimage travel led the way. “Mostly from pilgrim, at least for the beginning year. But we know that it’s going to change. It’s already in the run.” She points to the recent participation at OTM in January. “The only questions were what is there to do in leisure? What is there to do in MICE? How can we get connected to the DMC? So it was really good. The experience that we had as a ministry and the DMC. We know the curiosity is too much amongst the people. And it’s just a matter of time.”

While pilgrimage has always been a steady pillar, the larger ambition is clear. “We have always focused on leisure and MICE from the beginning. But after the crisis, it was easier for the pilgrims to go because you don’t need to push. It’s their faith. It’s a holy land. They will go. But when it comes to leisure and MICE, they need planning. They need advanced planning. They need proper connectivity. So we are working on all those levels, connectivity wise, marketing wise, campaigning. We are working on all of those segments to improvise the experience that a customer will have.”

She believes Israel is not just a trip, but a memory. “We know it’s a one time destination. And it is once in a lifetime. It will stay with you forever.”

For Indian corporates weighing global destinations for conferences and incentives, she makes a compelling case for Tel Aviv. “Tel Aviv is a very unique destination. It is a non-stop city. You can have your conference on one side and just opposite to the road, there is a beach. And it’s a long stretch of beach. You can relax.” For companies seeking a balance between business and downtime, she says, “This is the perfect blend that the country and the geographical region supports you for.”

Connectivity, she adds, is straightforward. “The direct flight right now from Delhi to Tel Aviv is 5.5 hours. Also when you have connecting flights from Mumbai or any other city via Dubai and other carriers, it is 2.5 to 3 hours and then you have a layover and then another flight. So it’s very easy to travel to the destination.”

To engage the new age Indian traveller seeking immersive experiences, IMOT is leaning into storytelling. “We are partnering with a lot of influencers. They love the place so much that they have so much to share. It’s what the destination does to you. Once you go, you will never have a story that you will not share.”

Food is another strong draw. “Tel Aviv is called the vegan capital of the world,” she says, highlighting the upcoming Eat Festival where celebrated restaurants set up special counters for curated tastings. Recently, a renowned Israeli chef travelled to Bengaluru for a culinary showcase which received an overwhelming response, with plans to replicate similar experiences in other Indian cities.

Geographically compact and easy to navigate, Israel allows travellers to see much in a short time. Popular stops for Indians include Eilat, the Dead Sea, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, the Sea of Galilee and Nazareth. “Israel is a very tiny destination. North to South is like seven hours drive. And you can stay in one city and then travel to the rest of the cities very easily.”

The numbers are encouraging. “In 2025, even with all the crisis, we still have 13,800 tourists who have visited Israel. As we speak, in Jan. 2026 itself we had 2,500 visitors. So the year looks very positive.” The benchmark remains pre pandemic figures. “In 2019, it was 65,000 across. We hope that, if things remain the same way, we might reach the 2019 numbers very soon.”

Globally, the United States leads arrivals, followed by the United Kingdom and France. “India still comes under the top 10 and we are the number One in Asia. So that’s why the target market.”

As for what comes next, the roadmap is packed. “We are planning to do a campaign. We are planning campaigns, seminars, and roadshows. We do e-learning programs. Then we do webinars specific to a subject which can be a visa, which can be planning the itinerary, how to design an itinerary. Then FAMs, influencer related things. Then PR events and marketing events. We participated in one of the biggest exhibitions which is OTM. Ever since then, we have never stopped. Because the Indian market is more than this.”

For Bangera, the message is simple and confident. The interest is there, the curiosity is rising, and she believes it is only a matter of time before Israel’s story with India enters its next chapter.