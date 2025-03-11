Make sustainability a filter for every decision: Keyur Joshi on responsible tourism

In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, Keyur Joshi—co-founder of Makemytrip.com, founder—Tipai Wildlife Luxuries and pioneer of conscious hospitality discusses the trends driving the evolution of luxury tourism, including the increasing demand for nature-inspired experiences, wildlife tourism, and responsible travel practices. He also talks about the challenges facing India’s tourism industry, including infrastructure development, taxation, and the need for more sustainable practices.

Excerpts How do you define responsible luxury in the context of Indian tourism? And what initiatives have you taken to promote it? For me, responsible luxury means enjoying comforts and great experiences while being responsible for our actions and their consequences on the environment. The era of mindless consumption is over, and we need to repair the damage done. Being carbon neutral is not enough; we need to do more. At our company, sustainability is a core ethos and part of our culture. It’s not just about hanging towels in the bathroom to save water; it’s about making sustainability a filter for every decision we make. From security guards to chefs, everyone must think about sustainability. We design our experiences to be luxurious and comfortable, but also responsible and sustainable.

What role do you think luxury tourism can play in supporting local communities and preserving cultural heritage?

Luxury tourism can play a significant role in supporting local communities and preserving cultural heritage. Tourism has always been great, but we are now seeing the effects of mindless tourism and over-tourism. We need to work with local people, skill and train them, which is critical for a country like India. India has a huge untapped opportunity in tourism, which can be a significant contributor to our GDP. As the country grows economically, people will have more disposable income to spend on travel. Tourism is not a polluting industry, and it can be done responsibly. It also provides livelihood opportunities for people, especially in remote areas. What do you think is the biggest gap in India’s tourism industry, and how can it be addressed? For me, the gap is that we are not focusing enough on domestic tourism. We have enough to look after Indian tourists, and I believe the real opportunity is to cater to them. We are 20 years away from focusing on inbound tourism. Connectivity within India is improving, but flights into and out of India are still limited, making it an expensive destination to visit. India is possibly one of the most taxed countries in Southeast Asia, with 18% GST. This puts India as a very expensive destination, attracting either backpackers or ultra-high-end travelers. The domestic potential is enormous, with Indians travelling within India being a largely untapped market. We have hardly developed tourism infrastructure beyond Goa, Kerala, and the traditional Rajasthan golden triangle.

What do you think are the key factors holding back India’s inbound tourism, and how can they be addressed?

India needs to develop its tourism infrastructure, increase hotel rooms, and open up flights. The government needs to have a policy that allows for more tourist destinations to be developed. Until then, inbound tourism won’t pick up. Our numbers are also skewed because we count NRIs visiting relatives as tourists. How do you think the concept of luxury has evolved in India, and how are you incorporating this into your business strategy at your own luxe property? Luxury has transformed with India’s economic growth. Earlier, luxury was about opulence, but now it’s about experience. At Tipai wildlife luxuries, we want to provide an experience where people can slow down and pause, rather than having a hectic trip. We are focusing on the Indian traveller and tailoring our experiences to their needs. We have introduced programs like the junior naturalist and junior chef programs to engage kids and make their holiday memorable. Our goal is to make Indians happy at our place, not by keeping them busy, but by giving them time to relax and unwind. We want them to feel refreshed and relaxed, and want to come back again.

What trends are you seeing in terms of Indian travellers’ preferences on your makemytrip booking app, and how is that impacting the tourism industry?

On our booking app, we have noticed a trend where people are moving towards nature-inspired experiences, in addition to city breaks. More and more people are incorporating wildlife and nature holidays into their annual holiday basket. Our safari tourism, which was earlier geared towards inbound tourists, is now seeing a growing interest from domestic travellers. Once people experience the forest, they want to come back, and that’s driving the growth in this segment.



