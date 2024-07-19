Global Outage: Indigo Customer Care Number For Help Over Cancelled Flights

Hyderabad: IndiGo says it is currently experiencing delays and cancellations due to global outages faced by its cloud server software and software provider. This outage, which began on July 19, 2024, has severely disrupted airline operations by impacting critical systems used for flight operations, passenger check-in, and baggage handling. Airlines, airports, and other transport systems across the world are facing similar issues.

Following rapid steps taken by IndiGo teams, to switch to manual/backup systems, operations at major Indian airports including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore are now under control amidst the widespread disruptions caused by the software outage. IndiGo has activated ‘war rooms’ at 4 metro airports to manage operations. The airline's staff are prioritizing passengers who have departures in the next 120 minutes, ensuring that flights can continue with minimal delays.

Additional measures have been put in place to manage the situation effectively. Customers on cancelled flights are being advised to not reach the airports, and are being offered alternate means where possible.

The airline is closely monitoring the situation and any further decisions regarding flight operations will be made based on updates from its cloud service provider. A dedicated team has been deployed to address these technical challenges and minimize disruptions. IndiGo is committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of its customers and is making every effort to resolve the issue with utmost priority and urgency.