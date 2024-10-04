IndiGo Strengthens Commitment to Safety with Advanced Risk Management Technology

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, today announced the integration of a cutting-edge, AI-powered risk management platform to further enhance its operational safety and efficiency. This initiative underscores IndiGo's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards across its expanding network, particularly as the airline expands its international footprint.





This advanced technology platform utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data from various sources, including open-source intelligence (OSINT) and official aviation bodies like European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This comprehensive approach provides IndiGo with real-time alerts and actionable insights on a wide range of potential security risks, encompassing both airspace security and potential disruptions at airports and cities within its network.

Capt. Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President - Flight Operations, IndiGo, said, "As IndiGo expands globally, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain paramount. This new technology empowers us to proactively identify potential risks by providing real-time intelligence, allowing us to make well-informed decisions that prioritize the well-being of everyone onboard. By integrating this intelligence into our operations, we can adjust flight plans proactively, minimize disruptions for our passengers, and ensure the highest level of safety across our expanding network."



This investment in advanced risk management technology reinforces IndiGo's position as a leader in aviation safety and its commitment to providing passengers with a secure and reliable travel experience.