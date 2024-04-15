Top
Indigo Announces Delhi-Jharsuguda direct flights

15 April 2024 4:04 PM GMT
Daily direct flights between Delhi-Jharsuguda to commence from May 15, 2024
IndiGo introduces daily flights connecting Delhi and Jharsuguda, enhancing travel options for business and leisure travelers. (DC File Image)

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced daily direct flights between Delhi and Jharsuguda, Odisha, effective from May 15, 2024. In line with its mission to bolster regional connectivity and accessibility, these flights will provide a direct gateway between the emerging industrial centre and the capital of India.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce direct connectivity between Jharsuguda and Delhi. As an emerging industrial hub in Odisha, Jharsuguda holds immense potential for business and trade, and these new flights will unlock newer opportunities in the region. This will not only promote interstate connectivity and regional accessibility, but also serve as a gateway to a plethora of domestic and international destinations through our vast network. As India’s leading carrier, we continue to deliver on our promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Jharsuguda is a city located in the western part of the Indian state of Odisha. Known for its thriving industrial sector, Jharsuguda is a hub for power plants, manufacturing, and mineral resources. Embodying a mix of industrial growth and environmental serenity, the city is also blessed with several scenic locations and tourist attractions, such as the nearby Hirakud Dam and Reservoir, Koilighughar waterfall, Ram Chandi Temple, Jhadeswar Temple, Pikolgughar Stream, Guja Pahad, Ulapgarh Hill forts, and Babadera cave.

Flight Schedule:

Flight No.

Origin

Destination

Frequency

Effective

Departure

Arrival

6E 0458

Delhi

Jharsuguda

Daily

May 15, 2024

15:20

17:10

6E 2274

Jharsuguda

Delhi

Daily

May 15, 2024

17:40

19:40

*Schedule maybe subject to change depending on approvals from regulatory authorities

