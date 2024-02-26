IndiGo Launches Direct Flights Between Hyderabad and Bangkok

Hyderabad: IndiGo has commenced daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok, effective from today. With the launch of this new route, IndiGo has become the first Indian carrier to introduce direct connectivity between the historical city of Hyderabad and the capital city of Thailand. These flights will provide a seamless travel experience and enhance accessibility across Southeast Asia, thereby strengthening economic ties between the nations. IndiGo now operates 37 weekly flights between India and Bangkok.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok. At IndiGo, it has been our endeavour to bridge the miles between people and their favoured destinations, promoting travel, tourism, as well as economic growth. With the addition of these flights, Hyderabad will be the 6th Indian city with a direct connection to Bangkok on IndiGo. Over the last year, IndiGo has connected Hyderabad with 6 new international cities, raising the overall count to 13 international destinations. As India’s leading carrier, we continue to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences, across our extensive 6E network.”