IndiGo Announces Monsoon Sale with Special Fares and Add-on Offers

New Delhi: IndiGo, India's preferred airline, is pleased to announce its "Monsoon Sale," offering attractive fares and exclusive discounts on a range of add-ons for both domestic and international travel. This limited-time offer provides customers with the perfect opportunity to plan their monsoon getaway with IndiGo.



During the sale, customers can book all-inclusive one-way domestic fares starting at just ₹1,499 and international fares from ₹4,399. For those seeking added comfort, IndiGoStretch fares are available from ₹9,999, delivering extra legroom at exceptional value.

The sale is valid for bookings made from June 24, 2025, to June 29, 2025, for travel between July 1, 2025, and September 21, 2025.

Additionally, IndiGo is offering a range of attractive discounts on popular add-ons:

Up to 50% off on pre-paid excess baggage for domestic flights and on 15kg, 20kg & 30kg allowances for international sectors.

Up to 50% off on Fast Forward on select domestic and international sectors, allowing you to breeze through airport security.

Standard seat selection is available starting at just INR 99 on select domestic and international sectors.

Emergency XL (Extra legroom) seats are available starting at INR 500 for domestic sectors.

Up to 30% off on 6E Prime and 6E Seat & Eat on select domestic and international sectors.

Secure your booking with a Zero Cancellation Plan for INR 299.

For bookings, customers may connect with IndiGo’s friendly AI assistant, 6Eskai, available on its website and app.