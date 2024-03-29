Fly to the land of luxury

IndiGo, India's preferred airline, has announced new direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kannur, effective from May 09, 2024. Extending its international presence, the airline will operate daily non-stop flights from the coastal city of Kerala to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, providing seamless connectivity for travellers to explore the abundant socio-cultural diversity between the two countries.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kannur. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will operate 56 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities in India, promoting travel, trade, and tourism between the two countries. We are continuously working towards providing our customers with superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility to explore new horizons with our ever-expanding range of travel options. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Abu Dhabi has recently witnessed a surge in travel due to its latest developments, With these new flights to UAE from Kannur, passengers have more travel options during the upcoming summer vacations. Furthermore, this direct connectivity also offers customers from Abu Dhabi the opportunity to explore the panoramic small city of Kannur, famous for its vibrant beaches, rich historical monuments, exquisite handloom works and the colourful Theyyam art form.

Flight schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival 6E 1433 Kannur Abu Dhabi Daily May 09, 2024 0:40 2:35 6E 1434 Abu Dhabi Kannur Daily May 09, 2024 3:45 8:40







