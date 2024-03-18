Take-off to the blue-lagoon

IndiGo has added Agatti, the mesmerising island situated in the Lakshadweep archipelago, as the 88th domestic and 121st overall destination in the 6E network. IndiGo will start operations between Bengaluru-Agatti, effective from March 31, 2024. This new route will establish direct connectivity between these destinations and provide tourists with ease of accessibility, more flight options and strengthen connectivity to and from Lakshadweep.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are excited to announce Lakshadweep, India’s smallest Union Territory, as IndiGo's 88th domestic destination. The natural landscapes, the sandy beaches and the abundance of flora & fauna are bound to attract people to explore the pristine beauty of the archipelago. The launch of these new flights would not only further strengthen Lakshadweep’s position on the country’s aviation map but also enhance travel & tourism. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

One of the most popular islands of Lakshadweep, Agatti Island is a 6 km long land terrain blessed with aquatic diversity. Home to the archipelago's only airstrip, Agatti Island connects Lakshadweep to the rest of India. Known for its stunning beaches, considered by many to be amongst the best in the world, Agatti is popular amongst those looking for a bit of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing and even kayaking. The island also serves as an ideal base for exploring the uninhabited and serene isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I and Parali-II which lie in close proximity.

Strengthening access to India's high-tech industry, Bengaluru, would provide tourists with increased access to destinations like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru Palace, Ulsoor Lake, and ISKCON Temple. Moreover, Bangalore silk is known for its simplicity, purity, and texture of Silk, which is expertly produced in Karnataka's silk farms. These farms have been around for a while and have grown tremendously with the passage of time and textile industry renovations.

Flight schedule: