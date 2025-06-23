Indian Traveller’s 160 Rs Vietnam Hotel Room Goes Viral

A recent X (formerly twitter) post made by an Indian traveller has taken the internet by storm after he revealed booking a room at the Leaf Hotel in Phu Quoc, Vietnam for just 159.02 Rs including taxes.

The room, a Superior Double or Twin which was 18 square meters and could accommodate up to two adults, came with free Wi-Fi, parking, 24-hour check-in, luggage storage and a choice of queen or two single beds.

From the receipts shared online, the original price of the room was 578.24 Rs per night, but after a hefty discount of 75%, the total price came down to 144.56 Rs with an additional tax of 14.46 Rs, bringing the total to 159.02 Rs.

The payment had to be made in Vietnamese Dong, about 48,000 VD. Reportedly, the lucky X user (@harsh_vardhhan), had made the bookings on Agoda and credited the extremely low price to an off-season discount. Social media users reacted with disbelief with one commenting, “Itne pe to coffee bhi na mile achhi (You cannot even get coffee for this price).”

“Dekh movie na ban jaaye chupke se (Be careful they don’t secretly make a movie),” another quipped. Most suspected the reason to be either pricing errors or aggressive competition among hotels in Phu Quoc, calling it a “race to the bottom”.

A user calculated the hotel’s profit, commenting, “Checked myself again and again, Very strange, 159 - 28.62 OTA commission = 130.38 including taxes, which is not possible even to bear operations cost for room, might be a revenue management mistake or ego issues with other hotels. Time will tell.”

This article was authored by Rishima Mosali from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune as part of internship program with Deccan Chronicle.