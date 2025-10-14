How Amazing Thailand will Celebrate Diwali

And now, it’s an amazing Diwali festival in amazing Thailand this year.

The announcement was made by Ms Thapanee Kiatpaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), at a press conference in Bangkok. She stated that Diwali, the festival of lights, has enough colour, energy and spectacle to attract tourists from around the world.

From October 16 to 31, the festival of lights will illuminate many cities across Thailand and be celebrated as an international festival, reaffirming Thailand’s position as a global festival destination.

The governor spoke enthusiastically about the Indian market, which has grown to nearly two million visitors this year and is projected to increase further. Spending by Indian tourists has also risen by 10 per cent compared to last year. With expanded air connectivity and a 60-day visa exemption, Indian tourists are now Thailand’s fifth largest source market.

They will be specially welcomed during this year’s Diwali festivities, starting at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports, where they will receive souvenirs and can register for special privileges under the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Privilege campaign.

Beyond Bangkok, Diwali will also be celebrated in destinations such as Phuket, Krabi and Chanthaburi.

In Bangkok, the festivities will take place in Pahurat (Little India) and the nearby Khlong Ong Ang area, which will be filled with colour and activities, murals on the walls, processions and parades, Indian food festivals, arts and handicraft demonstrations, and henna painting sessions. There will also be concerts by popular singers, Bollywood shows, and a Thai-Indian performance of the Ramayana. The Indian temples in the area will be marvellously illuminated.

A highlight of the celebrations will be the ‘Indian Passport Privilege’, under which Indian passport holders will receive gifts and discounts at leading malls such as CentralWorld, One Bangkok, and ICONSIAM. These malls, which attract large numbers of Indian tourists, are also planning their own Diwali events.

“We hope the festival of lights will further brighten the friendship between Thailand and India and bring even more Indian visitors to our country,” the TAT governor said.