How 10-Year US Visa Can Save You Money on Other Country Visas, Says Ami Palan

Travel vlogger Ami Palan recently took to Twitter to share some insights into the advantages of investing in a 10-year US visa.

The post has gone viral, garnering over 1.6 lakhs of views, and netizens have found it highly useful. She described it as one of the best travel investments she has ever made. “Last year, I managed to secure a 10-year USA visa, and it stands out as one of the most rewarding travel investments I’ve ever made,” she shared.

According to Ami, one of the advantages of holding a 10-year US visa is the reduced cost of applying for visas in other countries. In her post, Ami shared that she was able to obtain a Turkish e-Visa for a mere $60, which she described as a significant reduction compared to the standard cost.

She shared her experience of traveling to the UAE with a US visa, where she was able to pay half the usual visa fee. “When I visited the UAE, I paid half the usual visa fee, and the process was smooth and hassle-free. I was able to obtain a visa-on-arrival without any prior documentation or requirements,” she explained.

Ami shared other benefits like visa-on-arrival access to over 25 countries as well as visa-free entry to some countries.

“With a valid US visa, Indian passport holders get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 25 countries, making travel more affordable and convenient. Also, with a US visa, countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Philippines allow visa-free entry, making last-minute trips much easier,” she wrote on X.



