Eco-Luxury Redefined: Mei P Pun on Sustainability at VARU by Atmosphere

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Mei P Pun, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere—Maldives, reveals how the resort blends luxury with sustainability, caters to a global clientele, and preserves Maldivian culture through its diverse culinary and cultural offerings.

Could you share some eco-friendly initiatives implemented at Varu by Atmosphere, Maldives and how do they impact the environment?

At VARU by Atmosphere, we do not use any single-use plastics at all our guest’s amenities and offerings. We have our water bottling plant, using partial solar energy and wastewater treated for irrigation and gardening. Other than that, to maintain our lush landscaping, we make our compost generated by up-cycling and decomposing all the dried leaves and some food waste such as egg shells and coffee waste.

The Maldives attracts visitors from around the world. Which nationalities are most represented among your guests, and how do you cater to their diverse needs?

At VARU by Atmosphere, we have always welcomed guests from all countries of the world and we constantly keep ourselves updated with current trends. Our VARU Plan™ included in our guest stay package is designed to cater to all guests. Our VARU Plan™ combines guests' stays into one seamless adventure including dining options in 4 of our restaurants with specialty cuisines and buffets crafted by culinary masters from around the world; beverages options and exploring the fascinating underwater world through snorkeling and excursions.

Maldivian local cuisine is a unique blend of flavours. How does the brand incorporate traditional dishes into its menus, and what measures are taken to preserve and promote local culture?

Other than our signature Maldivian Cuisines Restaurant, Kaage offers authentic flavors in a very unique dining experience, we also feature typical Maldivian Breakfast daily at our buffet as well as our Indian Ocean Gala buffet dinner once a week in our main restaurant at Lime & Chili. The evening continues with our cultural Boduberu Drum show allowing our guests to fully experience an evening of Naturally Maldivian.

The resort features multiple kitchens and restaurants. Can you walk us through the different culinary experiences offered, and how do they showcase the diversity of Maldivian and international cuisine?

Firstly, our all-day dining restaurant at Lime & Chilli is designed to create a relaxed beachside vibe with open-air and covered seating options and subtle turquoise green highlights featuring cuisines from all over the world with live stations to cater to our guests. Our Poolside bar, Bayrouge offers a front-row view of the dramatic Maldivian sunset, as you lounge at the bar with your favorite drink in hand and classic bar nibbles while being able to enjoy choices from an extensive menu featuring premium spirits, beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, signature drinks, and an assortment of tea and coffee.

We have 3 specialty restaurants which all have unique features with delicious menu offerings which includes Kaage, designed like a traditional Maldivian house with accentuated wooden and floral tones, KAAGÉ creates an authentic setting complemented by warm hospitality and flavorful progressive Maldivian cuisines restaurant. The second specialty we have will be NU restaurant which translates to ‘blue’ in Dhivehi. Like its name, everything in this classy over-water restaurant has a touch of blue and an ocean-themed déco featuring a Mediterranean Seafood restaurant. Lastly, our char-grilled beach side restaurant, Charcoal with a wide selection of grilled meat to perfection such as Filet Mignon, Sirloin Steak, Ribeye, or Bourbon Baby Back Ribs, an ultimate à la carte beach dinner with aromatic char-grilled meat.

What initiatives have been implemented to enhance the guest experience, and how do you ensure personalized attention for each visitor?

Often many of our valued guests will mention that they feel right at home and that our team is very kind and so thoughtful.

What sets the brand apart from other resorts in the Maldives, and how do you maintain its unique identity?

Our unique Premium Holiday VARU Plan™ is designed to cater to all our guests for a care-free holiday in line with our philosophy of “Joy of Giving” which will continue to set us apart from the others.

As a leader in the hospitality industry, how do you balance the needs of guests with the need to protect the fragile ecosystem of the Maldives?

Sustainability is defined as carrying out its business in line with our company’s guiding principles of being conscious of global environment issues and acknowledging our responsibility towards the environment. While the well-being of our guests remains the fore-front, we commit ourselves to carrying out operations in a sustainable manner, taking every step to minimize operational impact on, and preserve the environment wherever we operate.

How does the resort incorporate traditional Maldivian architecture and design elements into its infrastructure and decor?

Our decoration and design feature comprises a lot of wooden features and soft finishing of ocean-inspired material design.

What wellness and spa offerings are available at Varu by Atmosphere, and how do they complement the resort's focus on sustainability and luxury?

At Elena Spa, we are using only all-natural products sourced around the region.

As a General Manager, what are your priorities for the future and how do you plan to maintain its position as a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry?

We will continue to focus on our strength in terms of our offerings and the way we look after our guests and colleagues alike.