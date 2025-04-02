Female Solo Travels Soar High!

Looks like women are having itchy feet. Yes, women are hitting the roads, embracing individual travel plans and taking the scenic routes in India and other countries across the globe. Believe it or not, women are the travel industry’s new driving force. From managing and juggling between family and work, these women have now set afoot to explore new travel destinations.

Imagine this: Randomly having your bags packed and visiting a completely new state or country. From wanting to taste different cuisines to having some good plush shopping done, to just exploring a new place. One thing's clear: Female solo travellers are here to stay and thrive!

Going Solo

“Female solo travels are on an exponential rise mainly due to financial independence along with changing social norms where women traveling without spouses has become more acceptable,” says Savita Reddy, Partner & Co-Founder of Travel Trunk Global LLP from Hyderabad.

Savita explains that she has predominantly seen women pick trips that aren’t just limited to shopping but that also have a splash of adventure and sightseeing. She says, “Such trips are difficult to pursue when travelling with spouses or children.”

Milan Singhal, a Travel Content Creator & Blogger says, “As someone passionate about exploring new destinations. I have had the opportunity to meet many women travelers out there.” She shares that there could be several factors contributing to this boost. However, she opines it is two-fold. Firstly, Milan believes the world needs to accept the fact that women have become financially independent. Period.

This boost in female travellers is due to the rise of community travel and groups.

She says, “Community travels have created a safe and encouraging environment for women to embark on solo journeys without many fears or concerns.”

Quest For Adventure

Call them independent or carefree, these women solo travelers are driven by the quest for new adventures. It isn’t just about traveling anymore. It’s about not being dependent on anyone to pursue such travel plans.

Riya Ravindra Pawar, Ex-cabin Crew and an avid traveller says, “When I first started traveling solo at 18, the idea of a woman exploring the world alone was still met with a lot of questions— "Is it safe?", "Why don’t you wait for a friend?", "What will people say?"

But she realised that these were just mental constructs. Riya says, “It’s no longer about women waiting for that perfect travel companion; we just want to experience the world on our terms.”

Not just that, social media has been a friend to women venturing onto such adventures. Thanks to its reach and accessibility.

Milan receives numerous DMs and comments on her posts. Women inquire about the places, seek advice on travel plans.

Bonds Nurtured

These trips could be planned differently. Some women would simply want to go wildly solo. Others may prefer the company of close friends. Savita says, “They’re usually group trips that I have helped plan.” Explaining that female group trips are usually planned by like-minded women, those who want to nurture their present circle as well as make new friends.

Riya believes it’s always a mixed bag. She explains that many women usually prefer starting off with all-female travel groups and they soon find ease into going out solo.

Riya says, ‘I’ve met some incredible women on these trips, from college students to elderly women who are finally chasing after their dreams of traveling and exploring the world”

Interestingly, solo travel trends aren’t just gaining prominence in India. a&o Hostels, one of the largest hostel chains in Europe, has added a significant number of female dorms to their

facilities. The reason is to cater to the new trend of female solo cum group travels from all across the globe.

Travel Bugs

The most cherished places range from destinations like Varanasi, Rishikesh or Bodh Gaya (for those seeking a spiritual trip). While food buffs and wine connoisseurs find joy in visiting Nashik, Lucknow or Hyderabad. Milan says, “Many Indian women are also taking solo trips or group trips to explore cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai to explore their history, culture and nightlife.”

Beyond India, countries like Sri Lanka or Bhutan, Dubai and Abu Dhabi seem to be an all-time favorite of many female travelers. These places are notorious for luxe shopping, cultural experiences and adventure-filled activities.

As Indian women travelers continue to define travel types and styles, what’s important is that such trips include a sense of comfort and safety. Savita Reddy says, “Safety is our top priority, and we at Travel Trunk only pick the best service providers.”

Riya opines it’s also a mandatory task to have enough research done about the place you are about to visit. From picking the right stay, to choosing authentic local transport to finally, trusting one’s intuition. Perhaps, it's time that more women embark on such travels and experience the joy of going solo!