Top 7 Must See Festivals in Bhutan

Thimphu: Bhutan’s Department of Tourism is delighted to announce the country's festive season, a period rich in cultural magnificence and spiritual celebration. Highlighting this season's calendar are seven unique festivals; Thimphu Tshechu, Jomolhari Mountain Festival, Black Mountain Festival, Black Necked Crane Festival, Bhutan Bird Festival, Druk Wangyel Tshechu and the Royal Highland Festival. The festivals will take place between September to December 2024, showcasing Bhutan's national identity and offering a warm Bhutanese welcome to all who wish to experience the country’s living traditions.



The annual Thimphu Tshechu will take place from the 13-15 September 2024. It is held at Tendrelthang Festival Ground and is one of the largest and most significant religious and social events in Bhutan. While the festival spans three days for the public, monks and dancers start preparations months ahead. Throughout the festival, various mask dances are showcased, including the Guru Tshengye (Eight Manifestations of Guru Rinpoche) and Shaw Shachi (Dance of the Stags). It’s a great opportunity to experience Bhutanese culture and see locals dressed in their best traditional gho and kira.



The annual Jomolhari Mountain Festival will be held from 14-15 October 2024 at the Soe village Gewog Centre, an 8-hour walk from Shana Gewog (the nearest road point) in Paro. The two-day Jomolhari Mountain Festival is a vibrant celebration of Lingzhi’s culture, tradition and natural heritage, and celebrates the harmonious coexistence between the highlanders and snow Leopards, dubbed the Ghosts of the Mountains, and raise awareness on conserving this majestic species.



The Festival promises a wide range of activities including indigenous sports competitions like khuru and degor (a game resembling shot put played with a pair of spherical flat stones hurled at two targets) and other activities such as tug of war, musical chairs and photo shoots. The festival will also feature cultural performances that highlight the unique cultural heritage of the region, such as mask dances, traditional music and dances by local people of Lingzhi, Soe and Tshento villages. Visitors can also expect to see various stalls and exhibitions where they can explore, learn and purchase local souvenirs and sample authentic local foods. Beyond the festival ground, visitors have a diverse range of activities to experience, including hiking. Interested hikers can hike to the base of Mt. Jomolhari (7,326m), Jitchu Drake (6,662m) and Tshophu Lake (4,900m).



The annual Black Mountain Festival will be held from 5-6 October 2024 in the courtyard of Trongsa Dzong. Located approximately 6-hour drive away from Thimphu, this event will once again highlight the breath-taking beauty and cultural significance of Trongsa district. It is therefore designed to showcase the hidden treasures of Trongsa, promote local products and boost local economy.



The festival includes a wide range of activities for guests which include indigenous sports, stalls displaying various local products, cuisines and farm machineries. An exclusive stall will be dedicated to the Monpa community, offering visitors a chance to intimately explore their unique culture and lifestyle. Furthermore, the visitors can also partake in the traditional activities such as alcohol brewing and stone milling while dressed in the Monpa costumes. The festival will also have captivating cultural performances that celebrate the distinctive heritage of the region. For cycling enthusiasts, the festival offers 'The Cycling Challenge'- an exhilarating competition that will be held on the same day.



The Royal Highland Festival, which celebrates the ancient traditions of Bhutan’s highland communities, is scheduled from 23-24 October 2024. The festival will be held in the beautiful village of Laya, in the highlands of Bhutan. It will showcase the authentic, simple lives of the highlanders through a range of activities, including highland animal competitions, folk dances, and age-old traditional offerings. The two-day highland festival is a beautiful and thrilling event that features cultural and entertainment programs by the Layap people, the local residents of Laya, showcasing their own unique culture, tradition and dresses. There will be parades, games, races and competitions with highland animals such as yaks, horses and mastiffs; the animals will be dressed in colorful elaborate accessories. The festival will also feature textile and souvenir stalls, and food stalls displaying local cuisines such as dried yak cheese, butter and alcoholic beverages.



The annual Black-Necked Crane Festival will be held on 11 November 2024 in the courtyard of the beautiful Gangtey Monastery located on a hilltop of Gangtey valley (located less than four hours’ drive from Thimphu). The event celebrates the return of the magnificent black-necked cranes to Bhutan from parts of Tibet (China) and Arunachal Pradesh (India). Attendees can look forward to witnessing mask dances such as Drametse Ngachham (mask dance of the drums from Drametse, eastern Bhutan), Pachham (Dance of the heroes), and Zhana Ngachham (Black hat drum dance). Furthermore, the festival also features various cultural performances by students, paying homage to the globally vulnerable Black-Necked cranes.



Similarly, the annual Bhutan Bird Festival will be held from 13-15 November 2024 at Tingtibi in Zhemgang district, known as the eco-tourism capital of Bhutan, about a 6-hour drive from Thimphu. It is home to over 500 species of birds including Pallas's Fish Eagle, Satyr Tragopan, Rufous-necked Hornbill, Spotted Elachura, Blue-capped Rock Thrush, Emerald Cuckoo, Nuthatch, and the critically endangered White-bellied Heron.



The three-day bird festival is a fascinating event, aimed to promote birding and upscale eco- tourism in the region and to enhance the local economy. The festival will feature cultural and entertainment programs by local bands, dancers and singers, mask dances and traditional Bhutanese music. There will be food stalls displaying signature local cuisines such as kharang (maize grits), smoked fish, bamboo shoots, pickles, fruits and cereals, and tongpa, alcoholic beverages made from wheat, served in bamboo containers, a favorite of locals and foreign visitors alike. Beautiful and creative objects woven from cane and bamboo such as household items, containers, quivers, plates and jewelry holders will be displayed at the festival. Visitors can also participate in traditional games, and enjoy hiking along the beautiful bird-watching trails. Beyond the festival ground, visitors have the option to go for healing hot-spring baths and recreational fishing (catch and release) using local traps or fly-fishing equipment. They can also go for white water rafting in the Mangde Chhu and Drangme Chhu basins.



Following the bird festivals, the annual Druk Wangyel Tshechu will be held on 13 December 2024 at Dochula mountain pass, a short drive (45 minutes) away from the capital Thimphu. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayan mountain range, many sacred dances are performed at the festival retelling the bravery and sacrifices of the Royal Bhutan Army. The festival will feature various mask dances and traditional Bhutanese folk dances. Many unique dances are performed during the festival, making it different from other religious festivals nationwide. One of the most popular dances performed at the Druk Wangyel Festival is the dance of Gadpo and Ganmo-the dance of the old men and women, a dance of the heroes and the dance of guardian deities- which is performed in reverence of the main protector deities of dharma.



"We are excited to invite visitors to celebrate Bhutan's rich cultural heritage at our upcoming festivals! From the beautiful Thimphu Tshechu to the unique Druk Wangyel Tshechu, each event offers a chance to dive deep into our traditions, experience the beauty of our landscapes, and discover what is uniquely Bhutan. These festivals aren't just events, they are the gateway to experience the living culture and genuine warmth of our people," said Damcho Rinzin, the Director of the Department of Tourism.

