Family Fun: Why Yas Island Should Top Your Bucket List

The moment you step off the plane in Abu Dhabi, there is an air of excitement. Miral Destinations, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences, has been two of the biggest hotspots in Abu Dhabi—entertainment capital Yas Island, and cultural melting pot, Saadiyat Island in a big way. The curated trip showcased the best of Abu Dhabi's entertainment, culture, and luxury, with Yas Island taking center stage.



Here are some must visit places you could explore in Yas Island











Ferrari World: This iconic theme park is a must-visit for any thrill-seeker, with record-breaking roller coasters and an immersive Ferrari experience. The driverless car experience and adventure rides are must try. You could spend an entire day here and not tire as this award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park offers over 40 thrilling rides. I must admit that for the number of people thronging this place, the restrooms are well maintained with even sanitary dispensing machines installed. You could eat at the food court, which is multicuisine.











Skydiving experience of a different kind: If you are the adventurous type, then you must head to CLYMB™ for an adrenaline-pumping indoor skydiving session and world-class climbing experiences. There are trained instructors to expertly guide you through the experience, making sure you pick up the skills pretty quickly. It is one of its kind experiences. Try a delectable dinner at Asia Asia, Yas Bay, where breathtaking views of the marina accompanies exquisite Asian cuisine.









Sea World: A new wave of excitement awaits you when you take a guided tour of SeaWorld®, the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park. It is a hub for groundbreaking marine research and conservation. As the region's first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return center, this state-of-the-art facility plays a vital role in protecting marine life. Here, experts and scientists work tirelessly to advance marine science knowledge, develop conservation strategies, and provide critical care for injured or stranded marine animals. This marine-life wonderland offers an unforgettable experience, with interactive exhibits, dolphin and sea lion, and a chance to get up close and personal with majestic marine animals.

















Then head to an immersive adventure through the world of DC Comics and Looney Tunes at the Warner Bros studios. Mika restaurant in Yas Marina not only takes you on a gastronomic adventure, but also offers stunning waterfront views that leaves you mesmerized.

Saadiyat Island: If Yas island is all about theme parks and adventures, Saadiyat can be termed the cultural destination. A tour of the Abrahamic Family House, a symbol of interfaith dialogue and unity will leave you humbled. Don’t miss the lunch at Saadiyat Beach Club, a tranquil beachside retreat, offering breathtaking views of the ocean while a lavish spread tantalizes your taste buds.



Louvre: even if you have visited any art museum anywhere in the world, a visit to the Louvre in Abu Dhabi is sure to leave you awe-inspired. This architectural masterpiece boasts an impressive collection of art and artifacts from around the world. Do take the guided tour for better insights.



With so much to offer, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Yas Island is the ultimate destination for entertainment, adventure, and luxury. The place has transformed Abu Dhabi's landscape, offering a 360 degree experience for the entire family. It is an ideal place for a perfect family holiday as the place offers something for everyone.



Why you must put Yas Island on your bucket list 1. Unparalleled theme parks: Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld®. 2. Record-breaking attractions: CLYMB™ indoor skydiving and the world’s fastest roller coaster. 3. Vibrant dining: Asia Asia, Mika, and Starlight (Warner Bros). 4. Easy accessibility: Conveniently connected to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Yas Island’s versatility makes it an attractive proposition for families, couples, and solo travelers alike. Whether seeking adrenaline-fueled adventures or cultural enrichment, Yas Island delivers. There is no doubt Yas Island is poised to become the next big destination in the Middle East. With its infectious energy, world-class attractions, and warm Emirati hospitality, this island paradise is ready to captivate travellers from around the globe.









