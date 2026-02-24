Experience Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season with The Sakura SkyTree

As Japan prepares for its most anticipated seasonal spectacle, Tobu Tower Skytree Co., Ltd. will present “THE Sakura SKYTREE – Going to Meet the Cherry Blossoms Above the Clouds” at TOKYO SKYTREE from February 26 to April 14, 2026.

Positioned at 350 metres above ground, the experience reimagines cherry blossom viewing through a distinctly urban and elevated lens, offering travellers an alternative to traditional park hanami by pairing sakura-inspired installations with uninterrupted panoramic views of Tokyo.

Anchored in the theme “Sky × Sakura,” the Tembo Deck (Floors 350 and 340) will be transformed into a curated spring environment featuring cherry blossom décor and Japanese-inspired photo installations. The concept is designed to evoke the ephemeral beauty of sakura while creating visually compelling moments that resonate strongly with today’s experience-ledtraveller. Against the vast Tokyo skyline, visitors can capture seasonal imagery that feels suspended above the city, an interpretation of spring that blends symbolism with spectacle.

A highlight for evening visitors is the seasonal presentation at the SKYTREE ROUND THEATER® on Floor 350. Here, the observatory’s expansive windows convert into a panoramic projection surface, showcasing a three-minute visual narrative capturing the transience and quiet poetry of Japan’s cherry blossoms. Powered by 24 projectors and immersive surround sound from 13 speakers, the screening adds a theatrical dimension to the traditional hanami experience.

Complementing the visual programming, the SKYTREE CAFE on Floor 350 will introduce a limited-edition cherry blossom-themed menu featuring both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages alongside spring-inspired sweets. Among the featured items are donuts in “Sakura Mochi” and “Sakura Sky Vanilla” flavours, crafted as 100% plant-based, vegan and gluten-free options. Designed to be aesthetically striking and share-worthy, the offerings align with the growing demand for visually engaging food experiences .

Extending the thematic narrative, the W1SH RIBBON monument on the Tembo Deck will present limited-edition pink ribbons throughout the event period. Visitors may tie their wishes against a softly illuminated pink installation, reinforcing themes of renewal and new beginnings often associated with Japan’s spring season. The monument lighting will also transition to pink, ensuring cohesive visual continuity across the deck environment.

On select evenings, TOKYO SKYTREE will be illuminated in the special spring lighting titled “Sakura SKY (Sakura-Sora).” Inspired by the image of cherry blossoms blooming against a vast spring sky, intersecting beams of soft pink light will symbolise petals dancing in the wind, transforming the tower into a luminous seasonal beacon across Tokyo’s skyline. The illumination positions the tower not only as an observatory experience but also as a citywide visual marker of the season.