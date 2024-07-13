Eight Mesmerising Monsoon Getaways Near Telangana Where City Folk Can Unwind

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon season having set in, people from various walks of life are looking to get away from the concrete jungle and hustle bustle of everyday life for spiritual bliss at peaceful retreats in nature’s lap. News to cheer up is that there are many close by locations that one can zero in on for short stays. Telangana boasts of several serene locations where one can get rejuvenated, while connecting with nature.

We bring together eight idyllic destinations that are situated between 50 and 200 kilometres from the city.

Head to one of them for that memorable getaway this monsoon.

Mrugavani National park: Located in Chilkur, Moinabad mandal, Mrugavani National park makes for a perfect weekend getaway for Hyderabadis. Just 25 km away from the city, the park is spread over a sprawling 1211 acres and is home to 600 plant species and 350 spotted deer. It also offers safari rides and nature walks.

Pocharam wildlife sanctuary: Just 100 km away from the city, Pocharam wildlife sanctuary is a great place to escape into nature. One will be spellbound seeing the mesmerising landscape of the sanctuary and the rich variety of birds and mammals.

Ananthagiri hills: The dense forest in Ananthagiri hills, located 80 km from Hyderabad in Vikarabad, is an attractive tourist spot, with the lake adding to the joyous experience. One can also invoke divine blessings in the temple that is located inside the forest.

Bhongir fort: The Bhongir fort, located 55 km from Hyderabad, is a historical site that boasts of a beautiful structure. The fort houses horseshoes, granaries and military living places. It is a perfect spot for those into history, architecture and archeology. Sitting atop a hill, Bhongir fort offers a breathtaking view of the landscape.

Rachakonda fort: The historical monument, 60 km from Hyderabad, offers a fascinating view of the entire city while bringing alive the forgotten history of Velama rulers. Every stretch of the fort reflects the kingdom’s history and its greatness.

Laknavaram lake: Situated 150 kilometres from Hyderabad in Warangal, Laknavaram lake is surrounded by dense forests and is dotted with islands. Rains enhance the lake's beauty as boating, picnicking and the scenic hanging bridge make it a perfect destination for nature lovers and families.

Nagarjunasagar dam: Nagarjunasagar dam, located on the Krishna River and within 150 km from Hyderabad, is one of the world's largest masonry dams. It creates a stunning backdrop with its cascading waters. Visitors can enjoy boating, lush green surroundings and, of course, the nearby Nagarjunakonda museum, making it an ideal monsoon destination. Heavily patronised by Buddhists, the heritage destination offers a visual treat for history enthusiasts.

Alisagar deer park: Alisagar deer Park is located 180 kilometres from Hyderabad in Nizamabad district. It is a serene wildlife sanctuary famed for its lush greenery and diverse fauna. Spread over a vast area, the park is home to a variety of deer species and other wildlife. Visitors can enjoy nature walks, boating in the picturesque lake, and picnicking amidst a tranquil environment, which is just about the perfect location for nature enthusiasts and families.