Eat Play Love: Shangri-La Unveils New Curated Stays Inspired by Self-Discovery

Shangri-La Group invites travellers to embark on a soulful journey of indulgence, adventure, and connection with the launch of its new campaign, Eat Play Love. Featuring a collection of exciting experiences inspired by the spirit of self-discovery, Eat PlayLove reimagines the art of travel — where every moment is designed to awaken the senses, celebrate the joy of exploration, and create unforgettable memories. From culinary journeys to playful escapes and heartfelt connections, Shangri-La offers a new way to wander, savour, and fall in love with the world.

Each Shangri-La hotel across the Group’s MEIIA (Middle East, Europe, Indian Ocean, India and the Americas) region has introduced several signature experiences thoughtfully curated–under the pillars Eat, Play andLove –for solo travellers, families, and couples alike. Whether it’s crafting local dishes and savouring scents in Oman with the country’s first Frankincense Sommelier, rediscovering childlike wonder cycling the coastlines of Mauritius by e-bike, or embracing the art of self-love through a rebalancing massage in Paris, Eat Play Love invites guests to escape the ordinary and embark on their own journey of discovery.

Inspiring solo travel

Luxury travel network, Virtuoso, has observed a significant rise in solo sojourns, particularly among women, with 71% of their solo travellers being female. The experiences across Eat Play Love are an opportunity for solo travellers to embrace reflection and connection in some of the world’s most compelling destinations.

For a soul-stirring culinary journey in Toronto, guests can join a unique 90-minute tour led by one of Shangri-La’s esteemed chefs (Eat). Available Tuesday to Saturday, discover the rich history of St. Lawrence market – one of the world’s finest–where bustling stalls are filled with fresh local ingredients, artisanal goods and gourmet treats. To helpguests truly embrace the incredible flavours of this famously multi-cultural city, the tour includes a $100 gift card to be enjoyed while exploring the vibrant venue.

In New Delhi, a curated sightseeing experience (Play) elevates the art of personal retreat. Guests can embark on aprivate guided tour through the storied grandeur of Lutyens’ Delhi — past the India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan and visit the vibrant Janpath Market.Upon their return, a copy of Eat, Pray, Love with a handwritten note awaits on the pillow — a gentle reminder that sometimes, the greatest romance is the one we have with ourselves.

Solo travellers can take a moment to listen to their bodies and soothe their souls with a wellness journey (Love) in Dubai. After a serene yoga sessionwith a view, guests will be able to fully switch off and take time to reflect on their experience of self-discovery, while rehydrating with a refreshing treat— a chance to recharge, feel pampered and find balance.

Family escapes

Families seeking to disconnect and reconnect can choose from experiences that go beyond play, such assnorkelling with sea turtles in Oman, going behind the scenes at London’s Borough Market, or teaming up for a hands-on Italian cooking class with expert chefs.

At Shangri-La Colombo, the ‘Hopper-Making Experience’ (Eat) invites families into the joyful chaos of Sri Lankan cooking. In an open-air kitchen at the Tiki Bar, parents and children learn to master five varieties of hoppers — Sri Lanka’s beloved bowl-shaped pancakes —before gathering to share their feast, with mocktails for the little ones.

In Mauritius,‘The E-Bike Market Discovery Tour’(Play) is a playful ride through the island’s coastal charm and cultural heart. Families pedal through the picturesque village of Troud’EauDouce, wave to fishermen at work, then ride on to the lively Flacq Market to sample vibrant street food and savour its heady aromas. It’s a journey that weaves together nature, culture, and curiosity — with plenty of stops for coconut water and local stories along the way.

In Muscat, Shangri-La’s ‘Polaroid Family Photoshoot’ (Love) offers a picture-perfect keepsake. During a relaxed stroll around the resort, a photographer captures golden hour grins against a backdrop of lush gardens and sandy beaches. Guests receive ten beautiful instant prints to take home as a tangible token.

Rediscovering romance

Whether it's an atmospheric rooftop photoshoot above the rooftops of Istanbul, gliding gently through emerald-green canals on a traditional wooden abra in Abu Dhabi, or pedalling around Stanley Park with a chef-prepared picnic in Vancouver, couples can reflect, connect, and most importantly, have fun with one another.

In Istanbul, ‘Dinner on the Terrace Where Two Continents Meet’ (Eat) offers a romantic setting for gastronomic couples. Perched above the shimmering Bosphorus, this private dining experience unfolds at sunset, when the city’s spires glow gold. Couples are treated to a bespoke three-course menu crafted by Executive Chef Giovanni Terracciano — a celebration of Italian flavours and Turkish flair, served under the open sky.

At Shangri-La The Shard, couples can take a romantic stroll together on a guided walking tour of London (Play). From the buzz of Maltby Street Market to the charm of Bermondsey High Street, culture-lovers can discover iconic landmarks and historical hidden gems, while cuisine-lovers can savour the tastes of Borough Market and sample beer and cheese tastings – a chance to feel like locals in one of the world’s greatest and most romantic cities.

Set within the serene surrounds of CHI, The Spa in Paris, the 90-minute Rebalancing Massage uses long, flowing strokes and gentle pressure to ease tension and restore balance. After the massage, couples are invited to linger in the spa’s pool and wellness sanctuary where they are cocooned in calm — a moment of deep connection in the heart of the ‘city of love’.

From the sun-drenched coasts of Mauritius to the glittering skyline of Paris, Eat, Play, Love is Shangri-La’s invitation to explore the world not just through sights and sounds, but through stories - falling in love with life all over again.