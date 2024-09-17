Drukair Launches Twice-Weekly Flights Between Paro and Dubai From Oct 28

Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines, is pleased to announce the expansion of its international network with the introduction of twice-weekly flights from Dubai to Paro, starting on October 28, 2024. This new route will strengthen Drukair’s global connectivity, offering seamless travel options for passengers from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North and South America, and other Western regions. It also underscores Drukair’s commitment to promoting tourism, trade, and diplomatic ties between Bhutan and the UAE. As a major global hub, Dubai opens up exciting opportunities for travelers from the UAE and beyond, whether for business, leisure, or cultural exchanges.

Key Details: Inaugural Flight Date: October 28, 2024

Route: Paro (PBH) – Dubai (DXB) v.v.

Frequency: Twice Weekly (Flight Schedule below) DAY FLIGHT NO SECTOR DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TUE & SAT KB801 DXB-PBH 0400 1030 MON & FRI KB800 PBH-DXB 0845 1340

As Bhutan’s national carrier, Drukair remains committed to providing safe, comfortable, and reliable air travel. The new route offers passengers the unique experience of flying ‘On the Wings of the Dragon’ between Bhutan and the vibrant city of Dubai. “Launching services to Dubai is a proud moment for Drukair. It reflects our expanding international presence and our dedication to connecting Bhutan to the world,” said Drukair’s Chief Executive Officer Mr Tandi Wangchuk. This route is expected to boost tourism in Bhutan, attracting visitors from the Middle East and beyond, while also providing convenient travel options for Bhutanese residents and expatriates in the UAE and neighboring regions. About Drukair:

Drukair Corporation Limited, operating as Drukair – Royal Bhutan Airlines, is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan. Established in 1981, Drukair currently operates scheduled flights to 9 international destinations across 5 countries within the South Asian region from its base at Paro International Airport. In addition to its international routes, Drukair services 3 domestic destinations within Bhutan. The airline has also broadened its offerings to include helicopter services, enhancing its range beyond fixed-wing operations. For more information and to book flights, visit www.drukair.com.bt. About the Department of Tourism The Department of Tourism of Bhutan is responsible for the development and promotion of sustainable tourism in Bhutan. It works to share the Kingdom’s remarkable places, people and experiences with conscious travellers, guided by the principles of high-value, low-volume tourism. Bhutan Visas and SDF Applying for a visa (or permit) to Bhutan is simple. All visitors must have a visa and permit before traveling to Bhutan (except for tourists from India who can obtain a permit on arrival and those from Maldives and Bangladesh who can also obtain a visa on arrival). Visitors apply online for a visa or permit or via a Bhutanese Tour Operator or hotel. It takes around five days to process a visa. All guests must pay Bhutan’s Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of USD 100 per person per night (Concessionary rates apply for children) and a non-refundable, one-off visa application fee of USD 40. Indian guests pay SDF of Nu/INR. 1,200 per person per night. The SDF funds important cultural, environmental, health and educational projects across Bhutan. More information is available at: www.bhutan.travel