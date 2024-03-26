Scoot's March Network Sale: Check Flights from Vizag

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated March Network Sale in Visakhapatnam, India, offering extraordinary deals on one-way economy (FLY) or ScootPlus fares, inclusive of taxes from 7.30 am on 19 March to 9.30 pm on 26 March 2024. This limited-time sale offers unbeatable prices starting from INR 6,600 for short-haul destinations such as Singapore and up to INR 14,900 for long-haul destinations such as Sydney. These captivating destinations also include Bangkok, Denpasar, Incheon, Perth, and Melbourne.

Travelers can upgrade their traveling experience with ScootPlus for prices as low as INR 13,500 to Singapore and going up to INR 36,900 for Sydney and Melbourne. ScootPlus promises passengers a heightened level of comfort and convenience throughout their flight. With spacious seating arrangements and additional amenities, ScootPlus offers travelers an unparalleled in-flight experience. From priority check-in and boarding to enhanced in-flight services, passengers can indulge in the luxury of seamless travel, ensuring a memorable journey from start to finish.

Brian Torrey, General Manager, India and West Asia at Scoot, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "Scoot represents more than just a budget airline; it embodies a revolutionary shift in the travel sector. Through our March Network Sale, we showcase our dedication to providing travelers with accessible, dependable, and premium air travel experiences, all while prioritising the highest standards of safety and service. This initiative underscores our commitment to redefining travel affordability without compromising on quality."

Travelers can look forward to uncovering new cultures, savoring tantalising cuisines, and creating lasting memories in these destinations during the selected travel period. Don't miss this opportunity to explore incredible destinations with Scoot. Book your tickets during the March Network Sale and embark on your next adventure with ease.