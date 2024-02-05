Devotees Board Special Train to Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Devotees of Lord Rama from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, embarked on a special train to Ayodhya on Monday evening. The train is scheduled to reach Ayodhya on Tuesday evening.

Eighty per cent of the passengers on the special train, organised by the railways with discounted packages and amenities managed by the IRCTC, were members of the general public and 20 per cent were BJP activists. The train was flagged off by BJP workers.

State BJP spokespersons said the special train was introduced in response to significant interest among devotees to visit the historic temple. In the wake of the demand, one train was being run from each Parliamentary constituency.