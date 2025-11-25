CPKC Holiday Train 2025 Spreads Festive Cheer Across Nearly 200 Communities

The CPKC Holiday Train 2025 is once again spreading festive cheer across Canada and the United States, dazzling communities with vibrant lights, live music, and a strong message of giving. The annual tradition, which began on November 19 in Montreal, will continue until December 21, covering nearly 200 towns across both countries.

The brightly decorated train features a stage that unfolds from one of its boxcars, hosting 20–30 minute live performances by artists including Smash Mouth, JJ Wilde, Tyler Shaw, Brittany Kennell, Jade Eagleson, Teigen Gayse, and the Barenaked Ladies. All concerts are free for the public, drawing large crowds at every stop.

The route includes key Canadian locations such as Merrickville, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Vancouver, while the U.S. leg covers cities including Detroit and the Twin Cities, along with multiple communities across Michigan and the northern states.

More than just entertainment, the Holiday Train’s mission is to support local food banks along the CPKC rail network. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations at each stop. CPKC also contributes financial assistance directly to food banks, helping families in need during the holiday season.

Over the years, the Holiday Train has grown into a cherished winter tradition—uniting communities, celebrating the festive spirit, and promoting generosity. Its blend of dazzling lights, joyful music, and charitable purpose continues to bring warmth and hope across North America.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle