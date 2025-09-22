Cordelia Cruises Empress’ New International Itineraries from Kochi

Cordelia Cruises, India’s premier cruise line, has announced new international itineraries for Empress, beginning October 25, 2026. For the very first time, guests will be able to cruise directly from Kochi to Malé (Maldives) and Colombo (Sri Lanka), adding new dimensions to India’s growing cruise landscape.

With Kochi as Empress’ new homeport, Cordelia Cruises reaffirms its commitment to making cruise holidays a preferred travel choice for Indian guests — offering travellers greater access to world-class destinations and unforgettable experiences across the Indian Ocean.



Two Distinct Itineraries from Kochi:



5-Night International Cruise



Kochi – At Sea – Malé – At Sea – Colombo – Kochi

Departing every Sunday and returning on Friday, this itinerary connects guests to two of the Indian Ocean’s most iconic destinations, with two full days at sea to enjoy the ship’s experiences.

2-Night Weekend Cruise

Kochi – At Sea – Kochi

Departing every Friday and returning Sunday, this short sailing is designed as a perfect weekend escape with dining, entertainment, and relaxation at sea.

“Our vision has always been to make world-class cruising accessible to Indians,” said Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO, Cordelia Cruises. “The redeployment of Empress to Kochi and the launch of international itineraries to Sri Lanka and the Maldives marks a historic step in that direction. This expansion is not just about new routes; it is about giving Indian travellers the opportunity to experience the best of the Indian Ocean while enjoying the warmth of Indian hospitality onboard.”

Onboard & Onshore Experiences

Guests sailing on Empress can enjoy a curated mix of Indian and international cuisine, spectacular live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and more than 50 onboard experiences.

At each destination, handpicked shore excursions will bring the journey to life. In the Maldives, guests can look forward to crystal-clear lagoons, colourful coral reefs, dolphin encounters, and island escapes straight out of postcards. In Sri Lanka, experiences include wandering through historic coastal forts, exploring vibrant local markets, discovering spiritual landmarks, and soaking in golden beaches framed by swaying palms.

Bookings for the new Kochi itineraries are now open through the Cordelia Cruises website and authorised travel partners.