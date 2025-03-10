Colours of Travel: IndiGo Announces Holi Special Fares Starting ₹1,199!

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, is spreading the festive cheer with its “Holi Getaway Sale,” offering customers discounted fares and add-ons for flight bookings, across all channels. The sale is valid for bookings made from March 10, 2025, to March 12, 2025, for travel between March 17, 2025, till September 21, 2025.

During the offer period, all-inclusive one-way fares start from INR 1,199 for domestic sectors and INR 4,199 for international sectors.

In addition to discounted fares, IndiGo is also offering exciting discounts on the following add-ons:

- Up to 20% discount on pre-paid excess baggage (15kg, 20kg, 30kg) for domestic & international sectors.

- Up to 35% discount on standard seat selection for domestic & international sectors.

- Flat 10% off on pre-booked meals.

- Emergency XL (Extra legroom) seats starting INR 599 for domestic sectors and INR 699 for international sectors.

- Up to 50% off on Fast Forward.

- Up to 30% off on 6E Prime and 6E Seat & Eat.

Customers can also avail an additional 5% discount on flight bookings made through the IndiGo website or IndiGo mobile app during the offer period. For further information and to take advantage of these offers, customers are encouraged to visit the IndiGo website or download the IndiGo mobile app.