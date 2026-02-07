Himachal Pradesh Among World’s Top 10 Most Welcoming Regions

Booking.com, a global leader in connecting travellers with incredible places to stay and seamless transport options including flights, car rentals and airport transfers, announced the 10 Most Welcoming Places in India and Earth as a part of the 14th edition of the annual Traveller Review Awards and Himachal Pradesh is proudly on the this list.

Powered by more than 370 million verified reviews from travellers across the world, the Awards celebrate the partners who consistently deliver outstanding hospitality and service across every corner of the globe. This year, a record-breaking 1.81 million partners are being recognised globally, a 5% increase compared to the year prior. This includes 1,817,848 accommodation providers, 1,977 rental car companies and 137 airport transfer suppliers. In India, 17,575 travel partners have won Booking.com 2026 Traveller Review Awards; up from 15,674 winners in 2025.

Globally, Italy continues to lead for the ninth consecutive year with 214,666 award-winning partners, followed by France (170,596) and Spain (152,292). Germany (111,685) and the United Kingdom (93,989) round out the top five.

2026’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth

Determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in 2026, this year’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth highlights destinations where the guest experience feels personal, authentic and genuinely cared for. From historic hilltop towns to coastal cities and laid-back beach communities, these destinations offer hospitality that leaves a lasting impression with thoughtful touches, warm interactions, and hosts who go the extra mile, helping to make a trip truly memorable.

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as one of the Most Welcoming Regions on Earth this year, joining a diverse selection of incredible destinations across the globe recognised for their exceptional hospitality. Celebrated for its unique blend of breathtaking Himalayan landscapes and a deeply ingrained spirit of hospitality, the "Land of the Gods" continues to leave a lasting impression on the travel community. From cozy mountain homestays to luxury retreats, the region’s hospitality partners consistently go above and beyond, ensuring travellers experience the genuine warmth and local character that defines Himachal Pradesh.

2026’s Most Welcoming Regions on Earth 2026’s Most Welcoming Cities on Earth Hidalgo, Mexico Montepulciano, Italy Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Magong , Taiwan Navarra, Spain San Martin de los Andes, Argentina Idaho, USA Harrogate, UK Himachal Pradesh, India Fredericksburg, USA Sachsen, Germany Pirenopolis, Brazil Phang Nga, Thailand Swakopmund Namibia Overijssel, Netherlands Takayama, Japan Epirus, Greece Montepulciano, Italy Chiriqui, Panama Magong , Taiwan

Most Welcoming Places in India for 2026

In India, the Most Welcoming Places list showcases a diverse array of incredible destinations from around the country. Spanning hill stations, coastlines, deserts and backwaters, these regions and cities reflect India’s diverse travel experiences, united by a shared spirit of heartfelt hospitality that continues to leave a lasting impression on travellers.

For the third consecutive year, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the Most Welcoming Region in India, followed by Kerala and Goa. For the second year, Bir (Himachal Pradesh) continues to be the Most Welcoming City in India, followed by Mararikulam (Kerala) and Jaisalmer (Rajasthan).

2026’s Most Welcoming Regions in India 2026’s Most Welcoming Cities in India Himachal Pradesh Bir, Himachal Pradesh Kerala Mararikulam, Kerala Goa Jaisalmer, Rajasthan Rajasthan McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir Mukteswar, Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh Puducherry Bhim Tal, Uttarakhand Assam Manali, Himachal Pradesh Karnataka Hampi, Karnataka Haryana Mandrem, Goa

From Hotels to Homestays: Most Welcoming Accommodation Types

This year’s awards highlight the diverse accommodation preferences of travellers across the country. Hotels continue to be the most popular choice in India, with 6,650 award recipients, followed by homestays (2,652), apartments (1,984), resorts (1,338) and guest houses (1,218) reflecting a consistent preference for unique and personalised travel experiences. In India, the cities with the highest number of awarded properties include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi and Kochi.

Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com said, “From personalised recommendations to thoughtful touches, our partners in India consistently go the extra mile to create extraordinary experiences for travellers. The Traveller Review Awards are our way of recognising these hospitality heroes and expressing gratitude from Booking.com and millions of travellers from all around the world. We are especially delighted to see Himachal Pradesh being recognised as one of the Most Welcoming Regions - this well-deserved honour reflects both the region’s stunning natural beauty and the dedication of our accommodation partners in providing top- notch service and unforgettable stays.”