Bhutan Marks Women’s Day by Empowering Women Through Homestay Tourism

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bhutan is celebrating the significant achievements of women across the country, particularly those who have become key players in the tourism industry by transforming their homes into thriving homestays. These women have emerged as storytellers, cultural ambassadors, and trailblazers in sustainable tourism, turning community-based initiatives into successful business models that empower women, preserve the country’s rich heritage, and support local economies.

Yeshi Choden Homestay, Zhemgang

Yeshi Choden’s journey began in 2021 when she and her husband decided to open their home to guests in Buli, Zhemgang Dzongkhag. Despite facing skepticism from their community, Yeshi persevered, receiving support from the Department of Tourism and participating in training programs organized by the Royal Society for Protection of Nature (RSPN).

Her homestay now offers an authentic Bhutanese experience and has become a symbol of resilience and innovation. Through her homestay, Yeshi not only supplements her family’s income but also enriches the local tourism landscape. Naktsang Homestay, Trashigang

In Naktsang village, Trashigang Dzongkhag, Deki Pelden has been welcoming guests since 2018. Despite challenges like a rough 9km road and initial difficulties attracting visitors, Deki has carved a niche by offering cultural experiences like traditional Bhutanese meals and local wine (ara).





Her homestay allows visitors to immerse themselves in Bhutanese life, preserving the traditional architecture and hospitality that define the region.

Kuenzang Dechen-Thukten Tshering Homestay, Trashiyangtse

Kuenzang Dechen, a pioneer in the rural tourism sector of Bumdeling, Trashiyangtse Dzongkhag, started her homestay over a decade ago. With a large family dependent on farming, she saw an opportunity in tourism with the support of government initiatives.

Despite facing early obstacles, her homestay now hosts 20-30 guests annually, offering them a taste of Bhutan’s rural charm, traditional cuisine, and hospitality. Chencho Dema Homestay, Paro

In the picturesque valley of Paro, Chencho Dema’s homestay has been a symbol of warmth and hospitality since 2017. Though the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her business, her homestay has now regained momentum, welcoming 200-300 guests annually. This success underscores the power of community-based tourism and the role of women in shaping Bhutan’s tourism industry.





Choden's Homestay, Haa

Choden’s Homestay in Dumcho Valley, Haa, has become a comfortable haven for visitors, despite financial challenges faced during its establishment. Through perseverance, Choden and her family have created an authentic and welcoming experience that connects visitors to Bhutan’s rich cultural fabric.

As Damcho Rinzin, Director of the Department of Tourism, noted, “The success of Bhutan’s women-run homestays reflects the strength and innovation of our women. Their dedication to cultural preservation and sustainable tourism is inspiring, proving that empowerment begins at home.” The Department of Tourism continues to promote community-based tourism, showcasing how Bhutanese women are redefining economic independence and cultural leadership.



