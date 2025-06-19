Beyond Hotels: Alternative Stay Experiences for the Conscious Travellers in India

The travel industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation with the rise of sustainable or conscious travel—a long-anticipated and much-needed shift. This growing trend prioritizes minimizing environmental impact and is gaining momentum, and we're fully on board. If you're looking to explore new destinations while supporting eco-friendly practices, here’s a list of places that align with sustainable travel values:









Beforest Coorg, India – A Living Forest Community



Nestled in the lush highlands of Karnataka’s Western Ghats, Beforest Lifestyle Solutions offers more than a stay, it is a living agroforestry collective. Here, you’ll share space with coffee plantations and wildlife corridors, sleep in solar-powered mud homes, and enjoy forest-to-table meals. From foraging with botanists to planting trees, it’s soulful, purpose driven travel at its best. Days are spent foraging with botanists, planting trees, or tracing elephant trails. It's immersive eco-living at its most soulful and serene.













Barefoot, Havelock

Barefoot at Havelock is a top sustainable resort located on Havelock Island in the Andamans, known for its eco-conscious design using natural materials, self-sustained water systems, waste composting, and deep community involvement. Nestled near the pristine Radhanagar Beach, it offers a luxurious yet environmentally responsible stay that supports local culture and preserves the island’s delicate ecosystem.









Tree House Hideaway - Bandhavgarh National Park

Remember the wonder of tree houses as a child? Now imagine that fantasy, reimagined for the grown-up in you—complete with plush bedding, warm wooden interiors, and panoramic forest views. Treehouse stays offer a rare chance to reconnect with your inner adventurer while disconnecting from digital noise. Its nature, nostalgia, and nuance rolled into one unforgettable experience. Ideal for those seeking solitude, serenity, or simply the joy of waking up above the treetops.

One such place to explore is Tree House Stay at Bandhavgarh National Park. Nothing compares to the experience of sipping your morning tea in midst of nature filled with the chirping of birds and gentle breeze. Occasional rustle of leaves adds to the thrill of being in Mowgli's land.













Mawlynnong Bamboo Cottage - Eco Retreat in Asia’s Cleanest Village

Mawlynnong Bamboo Cottage is a charming eco-homestay built entirely by the local Khasi community using sustainable materials like bamboo and wood. Nestled in Asia’s cleanest village, this homestay offers a simple yet authentic experience, complete with guided village walks, visits to the nearby Living Root Bridge, and cultural insights. It’s perfect for travelers seeking tranquility and a close connection to nature and local traditions.













Ahilya - Beach House Hideaways



Nothing says reset like ocean air and barefoot mornings. Beach house resorts offer the elegance of a private villa with the ease of seaside living. Wake to the sound of waves, sip coffee with sand between your toes, and unplug in chic, coastal style. Ahilya by the Sea, Goa is a sophisticated, soul-soothing stay with colonial charm and ocean views. Perfect for couples, solo travelers, or creatives looking to be inspired by the sea, with sustainable touches that honor the shoreline, not harm it.

















Boutique Heritage Homes – History With a Heartbeat

Step into another time without sacrificing modern luxury. Boutique heritage stays are thoughtfully restored palaces, havelis, and colonial estates—each with its own story, character, and elegance.

Mangal Das Ni Haveli is a top pick for boutique heritage stays. Located in the heart of Ahmedabad’s historic walled city, this 250-year-old carved wooden villa, built around a traditional central courtyard, has been meticulously restored to preserve its timeless charm.

Whether you’re floating above the forest in a treehouse, planting roots in a regenerative village, watching the sun dip behind the sea, or dining by candlelight in a centuries-old palace, these destinations offer something far more valuable than five-star status: a sense of purpose.