5 Things to Do in Hyderabad During Holidays

Best activities to do in Hyderabad in the holiday season.

As the winter season arrives, the festive mood is in the air. The year draws to a close and to celebrate another year gone by, people are already planning their winter getaways. A prime yet oft-overlooked holiday destination is Hyderabad - a city that serves as an intersection of history and culture. With its storied past, delectable cuisine, and modern amenities, Hyderabad is the perfect place to visit for a quick vacation. Here are 5 things to do in Hyderabad:

1. Discover Hyderabad’s storied past: The long history of the city has yielded multiple daunting architectural marvels that can be seen dotting the cityscape. The Golconda fort was the citadel of the Sultans of Golconda and presents a fascinating insight into the history of the region. For a more recent peek into Hyderabadi history, head over to the Chowmahalla palace, the residence of the Nizam of Hyderabad, one of the richest persons in history. Decked with many of the articles and artifacts used back then, from attire to weapons to cars, the palace serves as a museum, providing a glimpse into the recent past.





2. Unwind with nature at a glamping retreat:

A recent trend, glamping has captured the imagination of travellers as it marries comfort with the thrill of camping. For people who want to experience nature but do not want to sacrifice comfort, glamping is the way to go. These are camps in the wilderness fitted with modern amenities that are absent in traditional campsites. Escape the bustle of the city for your stay, and head over to Bodakonda, around 31km from Hyderabad for a rustic, pleasant stay at the Glamping site of the Hyderabad Collective, BeForest.





3. Delve into some movie magic:

The Ramoji film city offers a vivid and indelible experience in the world of film-making. With a plethora of sets and movie props, one would feel like they have been transported into the world of glitz and glamour. Beyond the sets, one can also experience different movie-making techniques with the location offering insights into various aspects of film-making. Also on offer are 3D experiences and movie screenings within the compound that are sure to enthrall any visitor.









4. Savour the tastes of Hyderabad: Hyderabad has established itself as a gastronomic paradise with its biriyani being an iconic dish celebrated across the country. Numerous hotspots serve the delectable Hyderabadi Biriyani with the Paradise Hotel being considered among the premium places to visit for a plate. Beyond the Biriyani, one can also indulge in a range of kebabs and delightful cookies with the Osmania cookie being of prime taste.





5. Indulge in a shopping spree:

The markets of Hyderabad are teeming with trinkets and goods for gifting yourself and your loved ones. From the iconic glass bangles to the aromatic Itr, Hyderabad has something for everyone. Head over for a pleasant shopping experience that will surely leave you wanting more. The pearl and glass jewellery has been fabled for ages and will be a delightful gift for your mother or partner. The Itr i.e. perfume would be sure to enter with its inciting aromas.





Hyderabad has something to offer for every traveller. Book your tickets now and head over for a delightful and unforgettable experience.



