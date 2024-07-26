Agoda: Goa and Bali Most Searched Destinations for Independence Day Long Weekend

New Delhi: Travelers in India are eagerly planning their next getaway, with the month of August presenting the ideal opportunity for an extended break. With Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan just a few days apart in mid-August, digital travel platform Agoda analyzed its search data and noted an uptick of over 2.5x (266%) more searches compared to the same period last year.

Among domestic destinations for those seeking adventure closer to home, Goa emerges as the most sought-after location for travelers looking to unwind. Goa is followed closely by the serene hill station of Lonavala, and Udaipur’s beautiful lakes and regal palaces. Wayanad and Coorg complete the top five, offering tranquil escapes amidst lush green landscapes and coffee plantations.

Internationally, Bali remains a perennial favorite, celebrated for its breathtaking beaches, spectacular diving sites, and popular nightlife. Singapore closely follows, renowned for its vibrant city life and world-class attractions. Thailand, with its recent visa waiver policy, secures the remaining three spots in the top five with Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya respectively. Bangkok is ever popular thanks to its bustling markets, delicious cuisine, and historical sites. The beach destinations of Phuket and Pattaya complete the top five international destinations, offering both lively nightlife and serene beach retreats that appeal to travelers seeking relaxation and natural beauty.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director, India Subcontinent and Maldives, Agoda stated "Long weekends offer the perfect opportunity for a rejuvenating break, away from the daily hustle and bustle. It’s not surprising to see so many destinations in the top ranks that offer just that: Relaxation. As travelers continue to plan and prepare for their next journey, Agoda is committed to helping them see the world for less with great value deals on holiday properties worldwide, plus flights and activities.”

Agoda's user-friendly search filters allow travelers to easily find the perfect accommodation to suit their needs and budget, making trip planning a breeze. Popular filters include complimentary breakfast, star ratings, user reviews, and free cancellation. Additionally, a recent Agoda announcement revealed that Indians are most likely to have swimming pool facilities on their ‘must-have’ list.

The Agoda platform offers more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities in addition to over 4.5 million holiday properties, which can all be combined in the same booking. Agoda’s wide offerings make it the ideal online travel platform for finding great value deals and booking a hassle-free vacation.