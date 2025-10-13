Frieze Abu Dhabi Set to Elevate UAE’s Global Art Presence

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Frieze have announced a landmark partnership to evolve Abu Dhabi Art into Frieze Abu Dhabi, marking a new era for the emirate’s presence on the global art stage.





For 17 years, Abu Dhabi Art has been a key fixture in the regional art calendar, known for fostering creativity, showcasing emerging talent, and attracting global collectors. The transformation into Frieze Abu Dhabi aims to build on this legacy, expanding the fair’s reach through Frieze’s international network while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s long-term cultural vision.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the move reflects the emirate’s commitment to using culture as a catalyst for creativity and dialogue. “The launch of Frieze Abu Dhabi is a natural evolution of our journey. It will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a cultural capital while offering Frieze a unique gateway to the region,” he said. Simon Fox, CEO of Frieze, said the collaboration brings together Abu Dhabi’s cultural leadership with Frieze’s global platform to “amplify the emirate’s achievements and champion artistic practices from the region.” The first edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi will take place in November 2026 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, featuring leading galleries from the Middle East and across the world. Deutsche Bank, Frieze’s Global Lead Partner, will continue its long-standing collaboration with the fair. Meanwhile, the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Art will proceed in its current format, with preparations for its transition into Frieze Abu Dhabi beginning next year.



