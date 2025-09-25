Why Abu Dhabi is More Than Just a Stopover For Tourists

Diwali is just around the corner, and while the lights, sweets, and family gatherings make the festival magical, sometimes you just want to slip away from the noise and spend those holidays discovering something new. If you are looking for a quick getaway that doesn’t drain you out before the holiday even begins, Abu Dhabi is the perfect pick.

Why Abu Dhabi? For starters, it’s superbly connected to all major Indian cities. Flight times are short, airfares are easy on the pocket, and you won’t spend half your holiday recovering from travel fatigue. That means even if you have just four days in hand, you can pack in history, adventure, art, beaches, and shopping—without once feeling rushed. The best part is that Abu Dhabi is a city that genuinely has something for everyone. Families, couples, solo travellers, even groups of friends—you will find enough to keep every kind of traveller happy.





The moment you land, there’s only one place you should begin—Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. No matter how many pictures you have seen of it, nothing prepares you for its scale and beauty. The gleaming white domes, the intricate floral inlay work, the chandeliers dripping in crystals—it’s breathtaking. I spent a good two hours here, just soaking it all in, and honestly, you could spend more. The quiet elegance of the mosque will leave you in awe!

If you are travelling with family—or even if you are not—the wildlife experiences here are quite something. The zoo lets you get up close with giraffes, zebras, and other animals you don’t see every day. It’s a refreshing break from city sightseeing and surprisingly peaceful.





But the real stunner for me was SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. This is not your regular aquarium. It’s massive—so massive you could spend an entire day here and still feel you have missed something. From marine life to interactive experiences, it’s like stepping into another universe. If you have ever wondered what the ocean looks like up close, this is the place that brings it to life.





For something truly out of the box, head to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. I don’t throw the word ‘mind-blowing’ around often, but here, it’s justified. It’s an immersive digital art space that makes you feel like you have walked into a living, breathing painting. Colours, shapes, and light shift around you as if you are part of the artwork itself. I promise, you will lose track of time here.

And if art and culture are your thing, the Louvre Abu Dhabi deserves a full spot on your itinerary. Think of it as a museum that not only houses treasures but also tells the story of civilisation itself. The architecture is iconic, the curation is brilliant, and with English-speaking guides walking you through, you don’t just look at artefacts—you understand them.





Also on at the Louvre is a new exhibition—Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire, which gives a peek into the rich heritage of the Mamluk Sultanate. The exhibition brings together over 270 exceptional artworks from 34 prestigious museums and cultural institutions in 13 countries, including objects of art, glasswork, metalwork, ceramics, textiles, coinage, manuscripts and other items. So if you have the Louvre on your itinerary, make sure to not miss this!

Abu Dhabi is also a paradise for shopaholics. Whether it’s massive malls packed with global brands offering jaw-dropping discounts or the more traditional souks that give you a taste of local flavour, shopping here is not just retail therapy—it’s a cultural experience. Make sure to pick up some dates, dubai kunafa filled chocolate and cotton candy chocolate, they taste divine! But don’t leave the city without spending some time at the beaches. Corniche Beach, with its golden sands and sweeping views of the city, is the perfect spot to end your day. Watching the sunset here while the city lights come alive is an experience you will carry back with you long after the holiday ends.





As for where to stay, if you want to be in the thick of it all, Hotel Rixos by Accor is a great choice. It’s in the heart of the city, has multi-cuisine restaurants, and the biggest luxury—a private beach just a few steps from your room. Waking up to that skyline view and ending the evening by the sea? Absolutely worth it.





Food, of course, deserves its own mention. Abu Dhabi is a foodie’s paradise. You can hop between Michelin-starred restaurants and cosy Arabic cafés all in the same day. Zuma and Hakkasan dish out unforgettable Pan-Asian flavours, while Al Fanar, Erth is where you should go for an authentic Arabic meal. Another must visit is the Fouquet’s, right next to the Louvre, offering fine French dining. From French to Chinese, every cuisine finds its place here, and there’s always something new to try.

If you don’t have much time this Diwali but still want a vacation that’s rich in experiences, Abu Dhabi is the perfect choice. In just four days, you can step into grand mosques, scream your lungs out on roller coasters, swim in the digital brilliance of teamLab, walk through centuries of history, shop till you drop, and still have time to watch the sun melt into the sea. Sometimes, the best journeys are the ones that pack a little bit of everything—and Abu Dhabi does just that.



