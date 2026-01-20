5 Reasons to Visit Abu Dhabi During Ramadan

Abu Dhabi: Ramadan is one of the most special times of the year in Abu Dhabi, with unforgettable experiences filled with discovery, tradition and cultural immersion. It’s a time where the emirate takes on an even warmer, welcoming glow shaped by community and connection. From serene mornings to lively, culture-rich evenings, Ramadan is a meaningful way to experience the destination, whether you’re discovering Abu Dhabi for the first time or returning to a place that already feels like home.

















From Thursday 19 February to Thursday 19 March 2026 (start and end dates subject to moonsighting), visitors are invited to embrace the spirit of Ramadan in Abu Dhabi, where every day brings something new to explore and every night comes alive with flavour, celebration and community.



What Ramadan feels like in Abu Dhabi



A visit to Abu Dhabi during Ramadan will add extra richness to your experience. There’s already so much to see, do and discover here, and the spirit of the holy month offers the perfect opportunity to both enjoy the emirate’s attractions and discover new flavours and cultural traditions.













Why visit during Ramadan



Explore a unique culinary scene that brings community together



As sunset approaches, the emirate prepares for one of the most cherished moments of the day: iftar. Restaurants across Abu Dhabi – from beachfront hotels to heritage-inspired venues – curate special menus that guests can enjoy for the fast-breaking meal. Expect a variety of options from Emirati dishes and global flavours, as well as special experiences including desert iftars and iftars at the zoo – all with a side of warm hospitality that makes every meal special.













Enjoy a destination alive well into the early hours

After dinner, Abu Dhabi continues to stay awake. Ramadan tents – traditional gathering spaces set up during the holy month where people come together to share suhoor, the pre-dawn meal and spend time with family and friends – sit alongside outdoor lounges and restaurants across Abu Dhabi. It is one of the most special ways to experience the month, with relaxed gatherings, game nights and a lively social scene that lasts long into the night. Many venues across the city and beyond stay open later than usual, making for plenty of opportunities to spend more time with loved ones.

Spend your days exploring culture



Across the emirate, cultural sites are buzzing with seasonal activities during Ramadan. Visitors can wander through the museums of Saadiyat Cultural District, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, the newly opened Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and the immersive digital art experience teamLab Phenomena, offering moments of discovery and creativity throughout the day. Elsewhere, visitors can explore heritage at Qasr Al Hosn and House of Artisans, or take a guided tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the world’s most celebrated architectural landmarks.

Shop and explore a destination that stays open late



Ramadan brings extended hours at malls and retail destinations across Abu Dhabi, creating lively evenings perfect for shopping and strolling. Pop-ups, seasonal collections and late-night retail experiences add to the festive atmosphere, offering visitors more time to browse and discover.

















Feel the warmth of genuine Emirati hospitality and a deep sense of community all around you



Ramadan deepens the feeling of welcome that Abu Dhabi is known for. Visitors can experience this hospitality by learning about Emirati coffee customs at Bait Al Gahwa, witnessing the firing of the cannon in iconic locations across Abu Dhabi – a historic tradition that marks the end of the daily fast at sunset – and joining community iftars or observing local volunteering initiatives that reflect the spirit of giving.

Abu Dhabi’s blend of rich flavours, cultural traditions and warm community spirit makes Ramadan a memorable time to experience the destination. Every sunset brings a new moment to enjoy, every meal is an opportunity to connect and every night reveals the vibrancy of the emirate.



Plan your visit and discover more about Ramadan in Abu Dhabi: visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/ramadan-in-abu-dhabi



About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.