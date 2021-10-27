Lifestyle Travel 27 Oct 2021 Kerala makes registr ...
Kerala makes registration must for adventure tourism activities

Published Oct 27, 2021, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 2:24 pm IST
The regulations will be updated in accordance with the new adventure activities that crop up in the sector in future
 Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said Kerala considered adventure tourism as a highly promising segment, especially in the post-pandemic surge. (DC file photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has made registration mandatory for service providers in the Adventure Tourism sector for conducting a wide range of land, water and air-related activities to ensure their quality and safety.

The procedures and protocols of Adventure Tourism Safety and Security Regulations for getting registration for operators were drawn up by Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), which functions under the Department of Tourism.

 

KAPTS had set up an experts' committee to prepare safety parameters for the Adventure Tourism sector, an official statement said here.

The panel, led by former KATPS Chief Executive Officer, the late Manesh Bhaskar, had prepared a consolidated Adventure Tourism Safety and Security Regulations' by taking into account the currently popular 31 adventure tourism activities in the state.

Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said Kerala considered adventure tourism as a highly promising segment, especially in the post-pandemic surge.

"By introducing the registration system, foolproof safety and standard will be achieved in the sector, which will help Kerala attract more tourists to this sector with utmost confidence," he said.

 

Registration will be provided solely based on the criteria stipulated by the regulations.

The tourism director will accord the registration, valid for two years, after inspection of the facilities and operational features of the service providers by a team of Tourism officials and experts.

Kovalam-based Bond Water Sports Pvt. Ltd. has become the first adventure tourism activity provider in the state to obtain the registration under the new system for its activities such as scuba diving, kayaking and parasailing, it said.

The regulations will be updated in accordance with the new adventure activities that crop up in the sector in future.

 

The captivating landscape of Kerala, dotted with hilltops, forests, and crisscrossed by rivers and backwaters and also a 580 km-long coastline make the state the most suited place for adventure tourism.

