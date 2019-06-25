Cricket World Cup 2019

Lifestyle Travel 25 Jun 2019 Ooty to ban single-u ...
Lifestyle, Travel

Ooty to ban single-use plastics from August 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : KAVITA MALLYA
Published Jun 25, 2019, 6:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 6:33 pm IST
To curb the huge amount of plastic waste generated by tourists, the district administration has planned to ban the entry of these plastics.
Several residents of the Nilgiri district filed a petition that due to the huge number of tourists who visit Ooty, the hill station is become dirtier due to the immense amount of plastic waste they leave behind. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 Several residents of the Nilgiri district filed a petition that due to the huge number of tourists who visit Ooty, the hill station is become dirtier due to the immense amount of plastic waste they leave behind. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Tamil Nadu’s iconic hill station, Ooty hosts millions of tourists each year. It is the most sought-after destination in Southern India. Ooty has now taken steps to becoming plastic-free. The Nilgiri District Administration has banned the use of single-use plastic including water bottles, soft drinks and food items packed in plastic wrappers along the highways leading to the district’s major towns. The ban is set to come in effect from August 15.

Theban was followed a Madras High Court order passed last month. The order directed the Collector to prohibit entry of all kinds of plastic packages into the district.

 

Several residents of the Nilgiri district filed a petition that due to the huge number of tourists who visit Ooty, the hill station is become dirtier due to the immense amount of plastic waste they leave behind, reported Indiatimes.

From August 15, single-use plastics will be banned from entry points to the Nilgiris such as Burliar, Kunjapanai, Kakkanallah, Nadugani, Thalur, Solladi, Pattavayal, Nambiar Kunnu, and Geddai. Tourists also won't be allowed to take any such banned items along with them.

...
Tags: ooty, plastic waste, plastic ban, single-use plastic


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Lifestyle

Sexual compatibility can be achieved by expressing what you want from the relationship. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

How the need to dominate in bedroom can wreck relationships

While it is not feasible to own a set of each kind of glassware, it would be handy to have a few in your pantry for the ultimate wine tasting experience. (Photo: Representaional/Pixabay)

Buy the right glassware to enhance your wine tasting experience

Meghan has always been a fan of delicate jewellery, opting for small bracelets and earrings rather than borrowing the rather heavier pieces from the royal collection like Kate does. (Photo: Instagram)

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

Prada’s initial collection of Econyl bags will consist of six unisex styles: a belt bah, a tote bag, a shoulder bad, a duffle and two Prada backpacks. (Photo: Instagram @prada)

Prada launches Re-nylon bags made from recycled ocean waste



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

The US sanctions targeting top Iranian statesmen come after the downing of a US drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. (Photo: AP)
 

Toyota Glanza mild-hybrid fuel efficiency: Claimed vs real

The Glanza is available with two petrol engines - one with mild-hybrid tech and one without.
 

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

Karisma Kapoor in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)
 

PM Modi replies to 11-year-old girl’s letter, Twitter can’t stop praising her

The news of PM Modi writing back to the 11-year old girl was shared by her father on Twitter.(Twitter/@ravinderyadava)
 

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

Meghan has always been a fan of delicate jewellery, opting for small bracelets and earrings rather than borrowing the rather heavier pieces from the royal collection like Kate does. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

Jammu and Kashmir promotes tourism through bike rally

The event was heart-warming to see the participation of bikers, especially the young ones. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Country stars play touristy in music city during summer

Many Nashville-based stars enjoy playing tourist. (Photo: AP)

Hot springs worth visiting in Neveda

Depending on the location, temperatures can range from lukewarm to scalding hot. (Photo: ANI)

Out of the world

Jaswant Singh Rawat of the 4 Garhwal Rifles not only captured the machine gun, but also staged one of the biggest solo defences of the entire war of 1962
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham