Lifestyle Travel 22 Sep 2021 Kerala tourism turns ...
Lifestyle, Travel

Kerala tourism turns post-pandemic leaf; luxury liner docks at Kochi

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2021, 6:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 6:28 pm IST
The day-long Kochi leg scheduled a round of Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, touching several points of historical importance
Boat rides along the backwaters for the tourists to take in the charm of the 'Queen of Arabian Sea' were also arranged. (Representational: AP Photo)
 Boat rides along the backwaters for the tourists to take in the charm of the 'Queen of Arabian Sea' were also arranged. (Representational: AP Photo)

Kochi: The newly-built cruise terminal in Cochin Port here on Wednesday received the first batch of tourists as luxury liner M V Empress from Mumbai called at the port city, marking a promising start to the revival of post-pandemic domestic tourism in Kerala.

The Lakshadweep-bound luxury cruise liner, carrying 1200 travellers, had a stop-over here with 300 of them de-boarding the ship for a day-long on-shore sightseeing.

 

The Kerala Tourism Department accorded a warm welcome to the guests with martial Velakali dancers and women in traditional off-white dress greeting them.

The snow-white vessel, owned by Cordelia Cruises, became the first luxury cruise liner to anchor at the state-of-the-art terminal, after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world.

The Cochin Port wore a festive look, as Velakali performers holding swords and shields swayed with graceful vigour in two rows, showcasing the richness of the medieval cultural form.

"I am from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. This is a particularly exciting reception," said a middle-aged passenger walking past the Velakali dancers, besides more than a dozen women facing each other in a line-up and presenting bouquets to the guests.

 

"We plan to explore some of the heritage pockets of Kochi, the passenger said.

The day-long Kochi leg scheduled a round of Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, touching several points of historical importance.

Boat rides along the backwaters for the tourists to take in the charm of the 'Queen of Arabian Sea' were also arranged.

The Lakshadweep islands is the next destination of the liner, but passengers who have opted for just the Kochi package will be taken to other parts of the state, according to Voyages Kerala, the tour agent.

 

The guests were received by Kerala Tourism Joint Director K Radhakrishnan and Deputy Director Shri T G Abhilash, besides top officials at the port.

With this, Kerala Tourism signals a busy future following the waning of the pandemic even as the on-shore tour adheres to the strict COVID-19 protocols.

...
Tags: kerala tourism, domestic tourism, luxury liner m v empress
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Lifestyle

Tashi and Nungshi Malik

Everest Twins to Swiss Alps next

Cherman Juma Masjid (Wikimedia)

India's oldest mosque basks in past glory after renovation; set for reopening

Vidhie Mukerjea

Meet the devil's daughter

A doctor treats a COVID infected patient at a hospital. — AFP file photo

Antibiotic resistance biggest threat to patients post-Covid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

Thailand’s best known tourist destination opens to tourists

For the tourist who plans a two-week holiday in Phuket, he needs to do two more Covid tests during his stay, on Day 6 and Day 12.

American archaeologists discover two monumental royal tombs in Greece

They were excavated over the past two years by University of Cincinnati archaeologists. (Photo: AP)

Kerala govt launches mass vaccination drive in tourism sector

The volunteers of Pulse Emergency Team Kerala and Wayanad Tourism Organisation also offered support, they added. (AFP Photo/file)

Vegetarian in Seychelles? No problem!

Swaminarayan Thali at Nayopi

Begin on a cheerful note

Ravi Shastri enjoying with Shah Rukh Khan, Gautam Singhania and Raveena Tandon
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->