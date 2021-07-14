Lifestyle Travel 14 Jul 2021 Kerala govt launches ...
Lifestyle, Travel

Kerala govt launches mass vaccination drive in tourism sector

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
The objective is to rejuvenate the shattered holiday industry which has suffered a severe blow due to the pandemic situation
The volunteers of Pulse Emergency Team Kerala and Wayanad Tourism Organisation also offered support, they added. (AFP Photo/file)
 The volunteers of Pulse Emergency Team Kerala and Wayanad Tourism Organisation also offered support, they added. (AFP Photo/file)

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst concerns of yet-to-decline COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government has launched a mass drive to make the tourism destinations in the state 'complete vaccinated zones' by giving jabs to everyone working in the sector.

The objective is to rejuvenate the shattered holiday industry which has suffered a severe blow due to the pandemic situation.

 

Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas inaugurated via online the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the tourism sector at Vythiri in northern Wayanad district, a sought after holiday destination, on Tuesday.

The state-wide drive was being carried out with the support of the Health department.

He said the state would soon be made a safer holiday destination after completing 100 per cent vaccination of those working in the sector.

After the implementation of the pilot project at Vythiri and Meppady village panchayats, it would be extended to all holiday destinations in the state in a phased manner, the minister said.

 

"The government has decided to implement 100 per cent vaccination in the tourism sector as part of its rejuvenation plans.

It is inevitable to regain the confidence of the sector and for its revival which has most adversely been affected due to the spread of the COVID-19," Riyas said.

As many as 3,680 people, who are yet to be vaccinated in 14 wards of Vythiri, would be inoculated in the next five days as part of the drive and two vaccination centres have been made ready for this.

With this, Vythiri would become the first completely vaccinated village panchayat in the southern state.

 

Besides the health department, 'Doctors for You', an NGO, is also associated with the drive and has offered three mobile vaccination units and the service of expert doctors for the initiative, the department sources said.

The volunteers of Pulse Emergency Team Kerala and Wayanad Tourism Organisation also offered support, they added.

The minister had recently said in the Assembly that the state tourism sector had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 33,675 crore due to the COVID-19 situation.

In order to resolve the issues in the tourism sector due to the pandemic, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal had announced a rejuvenation package for the sector and earmarked an amount of Rs 30 crore as government share for its revival.

 

In addition to the existing provision of Rs 100 crore, Rs 50 crore has been additionally earmarked to Tourism Department for marketing, he had said while presenting the budget.

...
Tags: tourism destinations, covid-19 cases, tourism sector, mass vaccination drive, mass vaccination drive in kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

Karnataka launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

Latest From Lifestyle

The water is kept at 30 degrees Celsius to create the perfect diving conditions, meaning that not only will your dives not be interrupted by any natural calamity as it is a man-made structure, but it also allows divers to wear light wetsuits, making it a perfect attraction for beginners and professionals alike.(Deep Dive Dubai)

Dubai opens the deepest pool in the world, part of an underwater city

In severe Covid-19 cases, it has been found that after six to eight weeks, the patients reported back with problems in heart, brain fog and lungs. (Representational Photo:PTI)

What's 'Long Covid'? And why is it doubling during second wave

Depinder Chibber (Photo credit: MasterChef Australia)

An Indian platter in Australia

The team that scaled the Friendship Moutain Peak

Everester thanks the weather gods for a goggle-less summit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

High-street Bangkok: Nearby, yet so far

Big bed, laptop, yoga mat — all part of the quarantine experience.

India’s first and Asia’s largest snow igloo café comes up at Gulmarg

Snow igloos are normally built in a catenary curve, a shape more closely resembling a paraboloid and are necessarily not spherical. (DC)

Everester thanks the weather gods for a goggle-less summit

The team that scaled the Friendship Moutain Peak

First day after lockdown turns lackluster for Salarjung Museum

The Salarjung Museum, on holidays and during vacations, usually has visitors around 7,000 to 8,000 per day, whereas on regular days the visitors’ strength is 3,000 to 4,000. (DC Image)

Nine European countries accepting Covishield for travel from India

There have been apprehensions in India that people who took Covishield and Covaxin jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->