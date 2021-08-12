Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2021 Andhra Pradesh touri ...
Andhra Pradesh tourism projects find no place in ASI schemes

The ‘Adarsh’ monuments appeared as a misnomer as in seven years not even a single monument was listed under the scheme
Lepakshi, however recently announced under the Adarsh Smarak Scheme, faces many issues. The five century old mural paintings atop the Veerabhadra temple kept fading due to leakage of rain water and irregular chemical treatment. — DC file photo
ANANTAPUR:  The schemes and activities marked by the Union Government with regard to tourism show Andhra Pradesh in poor light because there has been no priority for the state. What can be attributed to this lapse is a less than desired follow-up by the state’s MPs and inappropriate documentation to hard-sell the projects. This also explains the failure to get even minimum funds from exclusive schemes for upgrading ASI-maintained museums and sites in the state.

To cite an instance, the Adarsh Smarak Scheme was launched in 2014 for providing better amenities to visitors at 100 monuments protected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Ironically, the ‘Adarsh’ monuments appeared as a misnomer as in seven years not even a single monument was listed under the scheme while the ministry of tourism recently announced four monuments in the list.

 

Even as 135 sites with rich heritage, including the 10th century of Chola and Pallavas and Vijayanagar Empire were under ASI-recognised sites in the state, many of them are in dilapidated state and losing sheen.

The ASI maintained Lord Shiva temple at Hemavathi in Amarapuram mandal in Karnataka borders. There has been no development and even the security measures were deplorable. Two years ago, more than 25 kgs of silver ornaments on Lord Siddeswara (Shiva in human form) were burgled.

Lepakshi, however recently announced under the Adarsh Smarak Scheme, faces many issues. The five century old mural paintings atop the Veerabhadra temple kept fading due to leakage of rain water and irregular chemical treatment, lamented L.Ramprasad, an activist from Lepakshi.

 

“The world’s biggest Nandi has no shed left in the open. The imposing structure’s charm is getting diluted because of exposure to sun rays and heavy rains' ', he said.

Puttaparthi MLA Sreedhar Reddy sought Puttaparthi’s inclusion as the scheme is presently implemented for only Amaravati site.

Three ASI-maintained museums –Amaravati, Nagarjuna Konda and Chandragiri have had no upgrades so far.

“Though, the ASI assured to upgrade Amaravati museum in 2019-20 there have been no initiatives in this direction”, historian Jasti Veeranjineyulu said. He demanded the ASI to add other important state museums.

 

Even though Gandikota, the biggest cannon in South India, was supposed to be maintained by the Dalmia Bharat Group from April 2018 as part of the tie-up with the Union ministries of tourism and culture, and ASI under the ‘Adopt Heritage’ scheme, the project was reportedly abandoned.

Recently, Union minister G Kishan Reddy had announced the same in the PPP mode.

