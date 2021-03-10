Lifestyle Travel 10 Mar 2021 After long pause, to ...
Lifestyle, Travel

After long pause, tourism sector gains steam in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 10, 2021, 12:59 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2021, 6:24 am IST
The Warangal sector Laknavarm, Ramappa temple and lake, Tadvai, Malur and Medaram have been witnessing increasing numbers of visitors
There is high demand for spots with water bodies and water sports. — Representational image/DC
 There is high demand for spots with water bodies and water sports. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: After remaining tight at home for most of the past year amid the Covid-19 scare and lockdowns, the people of Telangana have begun stirring out to places near and far, wearing their tourist hats.

According to the state tourism department, more and more people are visiting tourism and recreation spots in the past couple of months. Currently, visitor numbers for such locations saw about 30 per cent hike compared to the pre-Covid-19 times. Almost all of these were people from within the state.

 

"We are seeing some 60 to 70 per cent occupancy at our hotels and other boarding facilities now,” an official said.

While facilities such as Lumbini Park and boat rides on Hussainsagar are drawing crowds again, visitor numbers to other tourism spots in the state are also up. The Warangal sector Laknavarm, Ramappa temple and lake, Tadvai, Malur and Medaram have been witnessing increasing numbers of visitors. In the Mahbubnagar sector, one among the popular spots is Somasila and there are locations on the way to Srisailam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, across Krishna river .

 

There is high demand for spots with water bodies and water sports. The Kuntala waterfalls at Adilabad, the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar and the Bogatha waterfalls at Yettur are among the most-visited. These places elicit large numbers of enquiries too about facilities.

Since the start of summer, usually a good season for Indian tour operators, the tourism department is focusing on a boost to the business. Last summer, it was a disaster for tourism, the official said.

In the city, Lumbini Park adjacent to Hussainsagar lake, which used to see around 10,000 visitors on weekends before Covid-19, is now recording up to 13,000 visitors on Sundays and other holidays. Revenue from boat rides on Hussainsagar has increased from Rs 5 lakh a day during weekends and holidays to Rs 6 lakh over the past two months.

 

...
Tags: tourism sector gains pace, tourism post covid, lumbini park, hussainsagar, laknavaram lake, warangal district tourism, ramappa temple, tadvai, medaram, mahbubnagar district, somasila
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Poorna Malavath, Sunil Rallan, Anvitha Reddy, Anupa Chandrasekhar, Vinay Chandra, Jayesh Salla, Sai Kiran and Kamalesh Thigulla

Hyderabad mountaineers register first winter ascent

In her most-recent find, D'silva Danira and her partner have completed 4,828m of drilling and have estimated 16.2 MT resource of copper (Cu) at 0.6per cent Cu grade in the Machanur block. — DC Image

Geology no more a male preserve

The Kotepally dam with its kayaking has been attracting tourists from nearby districts ever since the government allowed water sports and skills development programmes in 2016. — DC Image

Kotepally, a reservoir for tourism

Indian students pose with their faces painted on the occasion of International Women's Day celebration at a college in Chennai. (Representational Image/AFP)

'I am asked why I study when I already have a job'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

Explore unexplored destinations in India

Travel to unwind and discover yourself. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Conquering the Everest by proxy

Chitti Babu and Gokul Krishna

Hyderabad mountaineers register first winter ascent

Poorna Malavath, Sunil Rallan, Anvitha Reddy, Anupa Chandrasekhar, Vinay Chandra, Jayesh Salla, Sai Kiran and Kamalesh Thigulla

Begin on a cheerful note

Ravi Shastri enjoying with Shah Rukh Khan, Gautam Singhania and Raveena Tandon

American archaeologists discover two monumental royal tombs in Greece

They were excavated over the past two years by University of Cincinnati archaeologists. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham