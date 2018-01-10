Artists from Talent Street Kala Ghoda to be part of Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

The event will see shopping and entertainment programmes throughout the night in Worli, Malad and Powai along with food trucks exhibiting global and native flavours.

Mumbai: Artists of Talent Street Kala Ghoda are going to be part of the first-ever Mumbai Shopping Festival’s night bazaar or flea markets in Worli, Malad and Powai.

The Talent Street Kala Ghoda, a creative initiative supported by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) exhibits budding talent across the city.

Night bazaars or flea markets will be created at three non-residential areas during the weekends. These will be held in Worli on January 13-14 from 4pm to 10pm, at Inorbit Malad on January 19-20 and in Powai on January 26-27 from 4pm to 4am. 35 stalls have been registered so far for the night bazaar.

The stalls will exhibit Caricatures, Sculptures, Pottery, Warli Paintings, Jewellery, Puppet Making, Magic Show and Bollywood audition that inspire and boost the spirit of promising talents so that they can showcase their talent.

Artists of Talent Street Kala Ghoda began from 19th November 2017 and will continue till May 2018, on every Sunday.

The budding artists can discover their talents and gain admiration in the areas they excel in. Through this initiative, MTDC & MCGM aims to make use of the open spaces as a podium for public involvement.

An average visitor per Sunday is about 5,000 to 7,000 and looking at the success rate MTDC is planning to add more talent streets in the city and also in the outskirts of Mumbai including Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Speaking at the occasion, Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism & (EGS), Government of Maharashtra said, “I am happy to observe that the talents are never confined within the four walls, I am certain that the association of Artists of Talent Street Kala Ghoda and Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018 Night Baazar will open new podiums for budding artist to exhibit their talents and the visitors will certainly get an opportunity to discover its hidden treasures in form of art.

There will be shopping and entertainment programmes throughout the night in Worli, Malad and Powai along with food trucks exhibiting global and native flavours. For the first time an all-night flea market has been strategize in the city and the shops are allowed to be open 24X7.

The places have been selected to make certain there won’t be any inconvenience to residents living in these areas.”