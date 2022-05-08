Lifestyle Travel 08 May 2022 Tourism picks up spe ...
Tourism picks up speed in Hyderabad as summer peaks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 8, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated May 8, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Tourist spots are gaining momentum much to the delight of the state tourism department, which is earning handsome revenues after a near lull
 Boating at Hussain Sagar has been on such a high note that a couple of extra trips are being squeezed in.

Hyderabad: Holiday packages and tourism are the buzzwords this summer, as people, after being forced to stay indoors for two years, are going all out to unwind themselves in one tourist spot or the other.
Even tourist spots in the city are huge draws. Boating at Hussain Sagar has been on such a high note that a couple of extra trips are being squeezed in. The turnout at other tourist spots in the state is also gaining momentum much to the delight of the state tourism department, which is earning handsome revenues after a near lull.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stated that all holiday packages are high on demand. In 2019-20, around 50,000 passengers travelled through IRCTC in South Central Zone netting earnings of Rs 18.50 crore. This fiscal, they are targeting two lakh tourists for a projected Rs 26 crore earnings.

 

According to the Telangana State tourism development corporation’s managing director Manahor Rao, “Tourism is in heavy demand right now. It has touched the pre-Covid patronage. Nagarjuna Sagar, Warangal and Laknavaram apart from Hyderabad are the preferred tourist spots.”

He added further “the Tirupati, Shiridi and Yadadri packages are heavily in demand.”

Kishor Satya, deputy general manager (tourism) IRCTC, said “there is a high demand for Swadesh Darshan tourist trains, domestic air packages and international tour packages.”

 

 

