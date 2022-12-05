  
Lifestyle Travel 05 Dec 2022 AP ranked 3rd, Telan ...
Lifestyle, Travel

AP ranked 3rd, Telangana 6th in domestic tourist footfalls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2022, 11:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 11:25 pm IST
A senior official at the TS Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) attributed the ranking to factors such as better infrastructure and the Unesco recognition to Ramappa temple. (File photo:DC)
 A senior official at the TS Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) attributed the ranking to factors such as better infrastructure and the Unesco recognition to Ramappa temple. (File photo:DC)

Hyderabad, Vijayawada: The Centre has listed Andhra Pradesh at No. 3 and Telangana at No. 6 in terms of domestic tourist visits (DTV) in 2021.

As per the 63rd edition of the India Tourism Statistics 2022 of the Union tourism ministry, AP attracted 9.32 crore domestic tourists, amounting to 13.8 per cent nationwide. Telangana received 2 crore DTVs or 4.7 per cent of the national total.

Tamil Nadu topped the chart with a 11.53 crore domestic tourist visits (17.02 per cent) followed by Uttar Pradesh at 10.97 crore (16.19 per cent).

The total DVT nationwide in 2021, according to the report, was 67.76 crore, recording a growth of 11.05 per cent.

The data was compiled from information received from the states and Union Territories based on the monthly returns collected from hotels and other accommodation establishments.

A senior official at the TS Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) attributed the ranking to factors such as better infrastructure and the Unesco recognition to Ramappa temple.

The official said, “The government has been working extensively on improving the infrastructure by providing better road connectivity and accommodation with good facilities. Moreover, the recent Unesco recognition of Ramappa temple in Mulugu and the latest awards to the city are attracting more tourists.”

In Andhra Pradesh, the AP Tourism Development Corporation has developed good amenities important tourist destinations and tourists get accommodation at reasonable prices at the Haritha group of hotels owned by the corporation.

A senior official from APTDC said, “A major share of domestic tourists arriving to AP visit temples in Tirupati, Vijayawada, Srisailam and other places while some also visit popular tourist destinations in Visakhapatnam.”

...
Tags: india tourism statistics, union tourism ministry, tamil nadu, uttar pradesh (up), telangana state tourism development corporation (tstdc), un educational scientific and cultural organisation (unesco), ramappa temple, mulugu, ap tourism development corporation (aptdc), tourist destinations, haritha group of hotels owned by the corporation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

A US-based scientist, who worked at a controversial research lab in China's Wuhan, has said that COVID-19 was a

COVID was man-made virus, says Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab

Rajashekar Tummala, consulting ecologist (DC)

Experts preach caution in dealing with unfamiliar plants

The cover page of Netaji: Subhas Chandra Bose’s Life, Politics & Struggle

Book Review | Bose revisited: Whose Netaji is he anyway?

The cover page of The Anglo-Indians: A Portrait of a Community

Book Review | How Anglo-Indians transformed India



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

A home away from home

The best time to stay at Club Mahindra Arookutty and by extension, the Alappuzha region, is during peak winter months

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )

Interview | Neither our homes, nor hearts, are confined to our cozy cocoons

At Stonehenge, Salisbury, UK. (By arrangement with author)

Experiencing travel stories

Vandana Vijay exploring the Himalayas

Tourism picks up speed in Hyderabad as summer peaks

Boating at Hussain Sagar has been on such a high note that a couple of extra trips are being squeezed in.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->