  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Lifestyle Travel 03 Jan 2023 Tulips growing well ...
Lifestyle, Travel

Tulips growing well in AP's Chintapalli - first in south India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Jan 3, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Tulips grown at Chintpapalli in ASR district under the supervision of Regional Agriculture Research Station (Photos by Arrangement)
 Tulips grown at Chintpapalli in ASR district under the supervision of Regional Agriculture Research Station (Photos by Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden and the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar attract lakhs of tourists every year. The exotic flowers there, one of nature's bounty, represent the world’s largest cultivation of ornamental plants.

The Netherlands is the largest producer of Tulip flowers. In India, grown so far in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, such gardens are now coming up in Chintapalli village under the ASR district of Andhra Pradesh. These are cited as the first such large-scale cultivation in south India.

Belonging to the Liliaceae family and native to central Asia and Turkey, tulip also ranks first among the bulbous ornamental plants for its brilliant colour and exquisite looks.

Tulips are excellent for cut flowers, beds and pots. They are grown in the open as well as in protected conditions. These are majorly grown in European countries like the Netherlands and Denmark.

For the first time in south India, the crop was tried in December 2021 by the regional agricultural research station (RARS) Chintapalli, under the Acharya NG  Ranga Agricultural University, Guntur,  but it couldn’t get the plants to bear the flowers.

Recently, for the first time, RARS brought five different colours of tulip from Delhi. These had been imported from the Netherlands. These were tested for its commercial cultivation in various modes, like pots and raised beds in shade nets with different dates of sowing. This time, it proved to be a success.

“In all these cases, the plant’s growth is satisfactory. It is blooming well. With this, it is established that the tulips can grow in the high altitude areas of Andhra Pradesh with proper nursing,’’ said RARS scientist Dr M. Suresh Kumar.

"RARS, Chintapalli, is successful in introducing this high-value flower crop. It is hoped to also ensure economic sustainability to the tribal farmers – that is, if we can develop market linkages with the support of ITDA. This can be a game-changer for the tribals in due course of time,’’ Suresh Kumar said.

Suresh Kumar said the flower can be grown widely in the Eastern Ghats by developing poly houses and greenhouses. “This will be the best alternative to ganja cultivation being resorted to by tribal farmers in the agency areas. They can grow tulips from November to February and later switch to other faring activities,” the scientist said.

...
Tags: tulip garden, indira gandhi memorial tulip garden, regional agricultural research station (rars)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Lifestyle

Dr M. Rajeev, a consultant pulmonologist at Osmania General Hospital, said the extent of the surge in cases might not be clear as a lot of cases will be asymptomatic, just like the third wave.  (File photo: PTI)

Thanks to New Year gatherings, Covid-19 cases to surge: Doctors

Food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and the app dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country. (Representational image: DC file)

New Year eve: Hyderabadi Biryani tops Swiggy orders

The New Year is finally here with its bonanza of literary surprises. (Photo | AFP)

What to Read in 2023

Cover photo of 'Unveiling Jazbaa: A History of Pakistan Women’s Cricket' by Aayush Puthran (Photo by arrangement)

Book Review | In a league of their own



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

Chiang Rai, the Switzerland of Thailand

The Akha Swing Festival in Chiang Rai, published in Osotho magazine, October 2009. (Photo By Arrangement)

The warmth of the woods

From coconut palm-and-bamboo huts to mid-forest meditation zones, this forest facility curated by Israel-born Aviram Rozin and his family sets no tariff. (Photo by arrangement)

Terrific Gem At Teekoy!

The striking al fresco courtyard where meals are served and the large windows through which one can see lush foliage surrounding the home make it a hard place to leave. (Photo by arrangement)

Comfort and joy in the hills

Jannath

Experiencing travel stories

Vandana Vijay exploring the Himalayas
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->