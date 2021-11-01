Lifestyle Travel 01 Nov 2021 Strong travel demand ...
Strong travel demand from Bengaluru, says Thomas Cook India

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
Post 18 months of restrictions, customers from Bengaluru have been displaying a strong travel desire
India and Maldives have been the top destinations. (Photo: PTI/File)
 India and Maldives have been the top destinations. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka is the largest contributor to the holidays business for Thomas Cook (India) Limited, according to the integrated travel services company.

Post 18 months of restrictions, customers from Bengaluru have been displaying a strong travel desire, with positive announcements on reopening of borders and vaccine acceptance driving a 70 per cent month-on-month increase in demand, it said.

 

With a surge in queries for the upcoming festive & winter season, together with Expo 2020 Dubai, the company reported a healthy recovery from Bengaluru at 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

"Bengaluru customers have been showcasing a growing travel appetite with 72 per cent eager to travel and explore new destinations after 18 months of being confined to their homes," Vice President, Leisure Travel, Santhosh Kanna, said.

While India and Maldives have been the top destinations, Europe, Turkey and Expo 2020 Dubai have also been garnering high interest amongst families, couples and students, Kanna added.

 

...
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


