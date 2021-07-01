Lifestyle Travel 01 Jul 2021 Nine European countr ...
Lifestyle, Travel

Nine European countries accepting Covishield for travel from India

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 6:43 pm IST
India has already asked the EU member countries to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines
There have been apprehensions in India that people who took Covishield and Covaxin jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme. (ANI Photo)
 There have been apprehensions in India that people who took Covishield and Covaxin jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Nine European nations are accepting Covishield vaccines for travel to their countries, sources said on Thursday. Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are among the countries allowing travel by people who have taken Covishield vaccines, the sources said.

They said Switzerland is also accepting Covishield as a Schengen state. Separately, Estonia has confirmed that it will recognise all vaccines authorised by the government of India for the travel of Indians to that country, the sources said.

 

India has already asked the EU member countries to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and want to travel to Europe.

The European Union's Digital Covid certificate or "Green Pass" is coming into effect on Thursday with an aim to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU region.

The individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or those recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

 

There have been apprehensions in India that people who took Covishield and Covaxin jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme.

The EU Digital Covid certificate or 'Green Pass' will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document will serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID-19.

An EU official on Tuesday said individual member states of the European Union will have the option to accept vaccines authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) like Covishield for obtaining the bloc's digital Covid certificate.

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took up the issue of inclusion of Covishield in the EU digital Covid certificate scheme during a meeting with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Italy.

...
Tags: covishield, covaxin, european countries, green pass, covishield for travel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

India requests EU to consider Covishield, Covaxin jabs under Green passport scheme

Latest From Lifestyle

Though various concerns are constantly raised over social media and its usage, the internet community has also worked to achieve good deeds. (KickAssEntrepreneur)

Social Media Day: All the times netizens brought us together and warmed our hearts

Scores of food lovers were seen savouring the delicacies at NTR Marg near Hussainsagar, Sai Baba Chat Bhandar and Illyas Bhai’s Chaat, Begum Bazar and Hanuman Tekdi. (Photo:DC)

Chaat bandis back to biz, foodies have fun time

Shweta Rohira flaunts her platinum blonde look

Colour me platinum

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

Begin on a cheerful note

Ravi Shastri enjoying with Shah Rukh Khan, Gautam Singhania and Raveena Tandon

Hyderabad mountaineers register first winter ascent

Poorna Malavath, Sunil Rallan, Anvitha Reddy, Anupa Chandrasekhar, Vinay Chandra, Jayesh Salla, Sai Kiran and Kamalesh Thigulla

First day after lockdown turns lackluster for Salarjung Museum

The Salarjung Museum, on holidays and during vacations, usually has visitors around 7,000 to 8,000 per day, whereas on regular days the visitors’ strength is 3,000 to 4,000. (DC Image)

As liquor stores down their shutters, Goa goes traditional

Hurrack or Feni

Andaman trails : Island of calmness

Andaman, is all about beaches so you can take your pick from the fifty shades of blue — be it Corbyn Cove, Chidiya Tabu, Munda Pahar or Wandur Beach
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham