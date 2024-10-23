Redefined Elegance: Shangri-La's Bespoke Wedding Experiences with Bandhan

Shangri-La's Bandhan is poised to revolutionize the luxury wedding space by catering to the growing demand for bespoke destination weddings. As couples seek culturally relevant, curated celebrations globally, Bandhan offers specialized services across strategic locations, including Istanbul, a hidden gem where East meets West, alongside popular destinations like Muscat, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand. With plans to expand to European cities like Paris and London, Bandhan stays ahead of the trend. Post-COVID, outbound weddings have surged, and Bandhan is well-equipped to meet the evolving market demands for sustainability, personalization, and multi-day events, solidifying Shangri-La's position as a leading luxury wedding provider.

With Shangri-La's global presence, how does Bandhan by Shangri-La leverage the brand's international expertise to offer couples unparalleled destination wedding experiences across multiple locations?

With over 100 properties worldwide, Shangri-La brings a wealth of international expertise to Bandhan. Key locations include Delhi, Bengaluru, Muscat, Sri Lanka, and Istanbul - a hidden gem where East meets West, offering an enchanting cultural immersion experience. Istanbul's rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality make it an up-and-coming wedding destination. Our teams across these locations are trained to understand the intricacies of Indian wedding traditions, providing end-to-end support from pre-wedding events to the big day. This seamless integration of local expertise with global hospitality standards ensures that every couple receives a flawless destination wedding experience.

The newly transformed ballroom at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is a stunning venue. Can you share your vision behind the redesign, and how does it reflect the brand's commitment to elegance, versatility, and exceptional guest experiences?

The recent redesigning of the ballroom at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi reflects our ongoing commitment to creating spaces that inspire and elevate the guest experiences. The vision is to blend timeless elegance with modern versatility, ensuring the venue caters not only to grand weddings but also to more intimate celebrations. Every detail, from the décor to the layout, is carefully curated to enhance functionality while maintaining an atmosphere of luxury. This transformation aligns with our goal of providing a venue that offers flexibility, whether for pre-wedding functions, receptions, or milestone celebrations, all while maintaining the highest standards of service and design.