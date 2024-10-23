Redefined Elegance: Shangri-La's Bespoke Wedding Experiences with Bandhan
In conversation with Katerina Dixon, Assistant Vice President for Marketing (F&B) and Corporate Communications for MEIA region, Shangri-La Group finds out how Bandhan by Shangri-La revolutionizes luxury weddings with personalized experiences, global expertise, and sustainable practices.
With your extensive experience in luxury hospitality marketing, what inspired the creation of Bandhan by Shangri-La, and how does it cater to the evolving needs of couples seeking bespoke wedding experiences?
The idea behind Bandhan by Shangri-La was born from our deep understanding of the Indian wedding market and the growing demand for highly personalized and meaningful wedding celebrations. Over the years, we’ve refined our ability to host events by learning what matters most to our guests, and this has made us experts in curating tailor-made experiences and topping them up with seamless execution. Bandhan by Shangri-La reflects our focus on delivering everything on a bespoke basis, offering couples a wide selection of properties that match their vision perfectly. With Bandhan, we ensure that couples and their families feel supported throughout the journey, from the initial consultation to each event prior to the actual wedding, and ultimately create lifelong memories.
How does Bandhan by Shangri-La differentiate itself from other luxury wedding services, and what unique elements does it offer to couples seeking an unforgettable celebration?
Bandhan by Shangri-La stands apart from the rest by focusing on quality over quantity. While other brands might offer extensive portfolios in a single city, we concentrate on a smaller selection of premium properties designed to deliver intimate, bespoke experiences. Our dedicated Indian wedding specialists and event management teams work closely with couples and families to create a seamless flow of celebrations; from haldi to mehndi, sangeet, and beyond. Additionally, we offer flexibility, such as allowing couples to bring their own culinary teams and providing support from local tourism managers for a unique, personalized guest experience. This combination of expertise, flexibility, and meticulous attention to detail ensures each wedding by Bandhan by Shangri-La becomes a truly unforgettable celebration.
As a seasoned marketing leader, how do you envision Bandhan by Shangri-La impacting the Indian wedding market, and what trends do you see shaping the luxury wedding segment in the coming years?
Shangri-La's Bandhan is poised to revolutionize the luxury wedding space by catering to the growing demand for bespoke destination weddings. As couples seek culturally relevant, curated celebrations globally, Bandhan offers specialized services across strategic locations, including Istanbul, a hidden gem where East meets West, alongside popular destinations like Muscat, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand. With plans to expand to European cities like Paris and London, Bandhan stays ahead of the trend. Post-COVID, outbound weddings have surged, and Bandhan is well-equipped to meet the evolving market demands for sustainability, personalization, and multi-day events, solidifying Shangri-La's position as a leading luxury wedding provider.
With Shangri-La's global presence, how does Bandhan by Shangri-La leverage the brand's international expertise to offer couples unparalleled destination wedding experiences across multiple locations?
With over 100 properties worldwide, Shangri-La brings a wealth of international expertise to Bandhan. Key locations include Delhi, Bengaluru, Muscat, Sri Lanka, and Istanbul - a hidden gem where East meets West, offering an enchanting cultural immersion experience. Istanbul's rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality make it an up-and-coming wedding destination. Our teams across these locations are trained to understand the intricacies of Indian wedding traditions, providing end-to-end support from pre-wedding events to the big day. This seamless integration of local expertise with global hospitality standards ensures that every couple receives a flawless destination wedding experience.
The newly transformed ballroom at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is a stunning venue. Can you share your vision behind the redesign, and how does it reflect the brand's commitment to elegance, versatility, and exceptional guest experiences?
The recent redesigning of the ballroom at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi reflects our ongoing commitment to creating spaces that inspire and elevate the guest experiences. The vision is to blend timeless elegance with modern versatility, ensuring the venue caters not only to grand weddings but also to more intimate celebrations. Every detail, from the décor to the layout, is carefully curated to enhance functionality while maintaining an atmosphere of luxury. This transformation aligns with our goal of providing a venue that offers flexibility, whether for pre-wedding functions, receptions, or milestone celebrations, all while maintaining the highest standards of service and design.
How does Bandhan by Shangri-La incorporate sustainable practices into its events?
Sustainability is a growing focus for us as well as our customers, and Bandhan reflects our commitment to environmentally responsible practices. Across our properties, we emphasize the use of eco-friendly decor, sustainable materials, and the best waste management practices. We collaborate with local vendors who align with our sustainability goals and encourage minimal waste through innovative solutions. Furthermore, we work closely with couples to design sustainable menu options, such as plant-based dishes, and promote the use of locally sourced ingredients. Our intention is to create meaningful celebrations that leave a positive impact, both socially and environmentally.
Discuss the role of F&B in creating unforgettable wedding experiences and how Shangri-La's culinary expertise enhances Bandhan's offerings.
Food and beverage are at the heart of every wedding, and we take great pride in offering a culinary experience that matches the grandeur of the occasion. Led by executive Chef Gagandeep Sing Sawhney, with over 20 years of expertise in luxury hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants, our culinary team delivers exceptional, tailored experiences. Through our Culinary Centre of Excellence program, Chef Gagan trains global Shangri-La chefs in Indian cuisine's nuances, ensuring authentic flavors worldwide. Our F&B teams are trained to deliver diverse, customizable menus, ensuring that every dish aligns with the couple’s tastes and cultural preferences. Our culinary team is also available to travel to different destinations to oversee the complete food tastings and preparations for every Bandhan wedding. In addition, we offer the flexibility for couples to bring in their own chefs if desired, ensuring every guest has a personalized dining experience. Beyond the wedding day, we extend our F&B offerings to anniversary dinners and other milestone celebrations, making the culinary journey an integral part of the Bandhan experience.