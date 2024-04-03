Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched at Rs 7.74 lakh

Pune: Japanese automaker Toyota on Wednesday introduced the Urban Cruiser Taisor compact SUV in the Indian market priced between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

It is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and the Toyota Taisor, which features some cosmetic changes, is now the most affordable Toyota SUV in India.

While the overall design of the car is identical to the Fronx, it gets a unique front grille with LED DRLs on either side, redesigned tail lamp clusters connected by an LED light bar and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Taisor has a familiar interior design with black and brown upholstery. It is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera and a head-up display.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89 BHP and 113 Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 99 BHP and 148 Nm. Both engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. While the 1.0L engine gets an optional 6-speed automatic, the 1.2L unit could be equipped with a 5-speed AMT. The Taisor also gets a factory-fitted CNG option.

In terms of safety features, the Taisor comes with 6 airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors.

“With its stylish exterior, refreshing interior, and advanced technological features, we are confident that the introduction of the all-new Urban Cruiser Taisor will further reinforce Toyota's robust presence in the SUV segment. Overall, the segment is becoming extremely popular owing to evolving lifestyle preferences where buyers are looking for a versatile vehicle suitable for multi-usage,” said Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director – Sales-Service-Used Carat Toyota Kirloskar Motor.